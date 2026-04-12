Ella Bonk’s walkoff homer caps Downers Grove North rally past McAuley: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Downers Grove North 7, Mother McAuley 6

Ella Bonk hit a solo homer to center field on the first pitch of the bottom of the seventh as the Trojans walked off the Mighty Macs in Downers Grove.

Bonk was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Mia Havrilla was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for Downers Grove North (5-6), which scored four runs in the fifth to erase a 4-0 deficit, then scored two in the sixth after McAuley had gone ahead 6-4.

Downers Grove South 8, Minooka 7

Paige Rook went 2 for 4 with her fifth homer of the season and drove in five runs, Jacklyn Meyers went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two triples and Natalia Mangangello 2 for 4 for the Mustangs in the nonconference win.

Wheaton Warrenville South 14, West Chicago 4

Avery Arnold struck out five over six innings, allowing two earned runs, and Caroline Schulz went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Tigers (7-2).

Becca Chaney was 2 for 3 with a double and RBI, Lily Bobor 2 for 3 with an RBI and Alison Hubsky 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

St. Francis 10, East Dubuque 0

Hannah Grivetti hit a solo home run, Lauren Kennedy scored three runs and drove in one and Hannah Willix had two RBIs and two runs scored for the Spartans (5-4). Winning pitcher Renee Ebersole struck out six.

St. Francis 18, Orangeville 11

Alyssa Freeman was 4 for 5 with a double, triple, five RBIs and three runs scored, and Mackenzie Murlick homered and went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Spartans, who scored eight runs in the top of the fifth to snap an 8-8 tie.

Willowbrook 5, Glenbard West 1

Natalie Quigley went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored, and had a two-run double in a three-run fourth for the Warriors in Villa Park. Adrianna Weaser pitched a complete-game two-hitter with one strikeout for Willowbrook.

Hannah Lawless-Fischer drove in Glenbard West’s lone run.

Willowbrook 15, Glenbard West 7

Tessa Burritt was 4 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Adrianna Weaser drove in four runs for the Warriors. Alexa Trybus was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

Benet 14-11, Nazareth 9-3

Lanie Rosner was 4 for 5 with two doubles, four runs scored and four RBIs and Avery Burns 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs for the Redwings in the first game at La Grange Park.

Ella Galvan and Ellie Stratis homered and Brooklyn Barnish was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs for Nazareth.

In the second game Benet’s Despina Patos was 2 for 4 with two triples, four RBIs and a run scored, Anna Schaefer hit an inside-the-park homer and Gianna Cunningham was 4 for 5 with three runs scored.

Fremd 11, York 10

Maggie Demopoulos singled in the tying run in York’s three-run seventh inning to force extra innings, but Fremd walked it off in eight innings.

Demopoulos was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored, Emily McNichols hit a solo homer, M Myka Matykiewicz was 4 for 4 with two doubles, four runs scored and an RBI and Brin Matykiewicz 4 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for the Dukes (5-6).

St. Bede 9, IC Catholic Prep 4

The Bruins scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past the Knights (9-2) in Peru.

Lexi Russ was 4 for 4 with a homer, double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Madelynn Dinino had two hits for IC Catholic in the loss.

Baseball

Lyons 3, Lemont 2

Brady Koren hit a go-ahead two-run home run with one out in the top of the seventh, sending the Lions (10-1) to a nonconference win at Lemont.

Evan Gardner earned the win with two innings of shutout relief, striking out one.

Nate Zdenovec struck out six over 6⅓ innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits and three walks, and Grady Garofalo had a double, run scored and RBI for Lemont (7-2).

Willowbrook 13, Glenbard West 2

Jake Bonino went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, and Ben Swanson 2 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Warriors (8-4), who scored six runs in the second inning and five in the third of a five-inning win.

Mason Flaherty drove in one of Glenbard West’s two runs.

Westmont 4, Newark 1

Winning pitcher C.J. Balcer struck out six and allowed two hits and three walks in five shutout innings for the Sentinels (7-8). Landon Hicks had a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Nikolai Baldwin two singles and an RBI.

York 9, Hinsdale South 4

Mason Shorter had a double and drove in three runs and Chris Winton was 2 for 3 and scored two runs for the Dukes, who scored four runs in the bottom of the third to snap a 4-4 tie and went on the West Suburban Crossover win.

Alex Dunwoody was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Hinsdale South.

Downers Grove North 14, Proviso East 1

Antonio Russotiesi had three RBIs, Rhys Dominow was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI and the visiting Trojans (7-5) scored six runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to blow open a close game.

Riverside-Brookfield 11, Montini 0

Jack MacLennan was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Will Darrah hit a two-run homer, Nick Baca was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and winning pitcher Braeden Novak struck out four over five innings for the Bulldogs (9-2) at Lombard.

Huntley 2, Benet 1

Liam Creighton struck out five and allowed two earned runs on six hits over six innings for the Redwings (5-4). Quinn Rooney drove in Benet’s lone run.

IC Catholic Prep 7, Payton 6

Camilo Colombari was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Jacob Dominick drove in two runs for the Knights (10-1-1).

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South

The Raiders (6-2) won three matches to win the Elk Grove Quad, beating Addison Trail 25-16, 18-25, 15-8, Elk Grove 25-17, 25-14 and then St. Viator 25-12, 25-9 for the championship.

Girls Soccer

Mother McAuley 3, Wheaton Academy 2

Kelsey Brust scored a goal assisted by Phoebe Barton and Annika Vandervelde added an unassisted goal for the Warriors (3-2-2) in the Body Armor Tournament Series.

Boys Track and Field

Elmore McCornack Invitational

Hinsdale Central (132 points) beat out Neuqua Valley (113) with Downers Grove North (104) third at the Elmore McCornack Invitational at St. Charles East.

Hinsdale Central’s Johnny Krueger won the 1,600 (4:26.99), teammate Henry Miller the 3,200 (9:26.22), Hinsdale’s Hunter Kauffman the 110 hurdles (15.74). Hinsdale Central won the 4x200 relay in 1:31.12, the 4x400 in 3:31.14 and the 4x800 in 8:06.12. In field events Hinsdale’s Ethan Tamas won the shot put (15.05 meters),

Downers North’s Terrence Burton won the 300 hurdles (41.11) and Jake Davero the long jump (6.65 meters).

Willowbrook’s Otis Powell won the high jump (1.93 meters).

Girls Track and Field

Lincoln-Way Central Invite

Downers Grove North’s 4x100 relay of Aniya Hubbard, Anna Grapenthien, Ava Flynn and Blake Weltler took first in 49.23 seconds. Downers Grove North’s Ava Flynn was second in the 300 hurdles (47.48), and Sophia Solecki second in the shot put (10.59 meters).

Downers Grove South Invitational

Lyons was fourth and Downers South fifth in the eight-team meet won by Geneva.

Downers South’s Alison Mytys won the 100 (12.97 seconds), Karen Boakye the triple jump (11.77 meters) and Alana Wright the shot put (10.89 meters).

Glenbard West’s Alex Novak won the 3,200 (11:12.23), and Glenbard West the 4x800 relay (9:57.51).

Willowbrook Invitational

The Warriors were fourth at their 14-team invite won by Hersey.

Montini’s Sydney Gertsen won the 1,600 in 5:01.40.