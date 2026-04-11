IC Catholic Prep softball beats York in 9-8 thriller: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 9, York 8

The Knights scored four runs in the first inning and four in the second for an 8-1 lead, then held on late as the Dukes scored three in the bottom of the seventh.

Ariani Zito was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, Lexi Russ had a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Sofia Bucaro scored three runs for IC Catholic (9-1).

Emily McNichols, Lilly Burda and Sara Steinecker all homered for York, Burda going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Nazareth 10, Hinsdale South 5

Freshman Ariana Gonzalez hit her first home run and the Roadrunners had nine hits from six total players. Brooklyn Barnish threw a complete game with seven strikeouts.

Mineral Point 14, St. Francis 1 (6 innings): Ava Delatorre had the only hit in the game for the Spartans (3-4).

Baseball

Wheaton Warrenville South 9, York 1

Clark Bailey was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Jacob Conover 3 for 4 with an RBI and Reece Franks 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for the Tigers (7-2-1) in a nonconference win in Wheaton. Conover also struck out eight and allowed one unearned run on six hits over five innings pitched. AJ Rogers struck out four in two shutout innings of relief and scored two runs.

Chris Winton and Madden Taylor each had two hits for York.