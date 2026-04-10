Two Chicago men accused of fleeing police, illegal weapons possession near Oak Brook Mall: authorities

Two Chicago will remain in jail until at least their next court appearance, a DuPage County judge decided on Thursday.

Lorenzo Bell, 20, of the 8100 block of Evans Avenue, is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Bell’s co-defendant, Jahiem Russell, 22, of the 400 block of East 89th Place, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a stolen license plate and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to the release.

About 3:50 p.m. April 8, Oak Brook police pulled behind a blue Nissan on Ring Road at Oak Brook Center near Harger Road. The Nissan immediately sped away at a high rate of speed and disobeyed a stop sign at Harger Road at which police initiated pursuit, authorities said.

The vehicle, later determined to be driven by Russell, allegedly ignored multiple stop signs and eventually made its way to eastbound 22nd Street where Russell reached speeds of about 63 m.ph. in a 40-m.p.h zone during heavy traffic, according to the release.

Russell allegedly weaved in and out of traffic onto Interstate 88 westbound to southbound Route 83 and back onto I-88 eastbound where he reached speeds of about 86 m.p.h., authorities said.

He continued weaving in and out of heavy traffic and traveled on the shoulder of the road to Interstate 294 southbound. Russell continued on I-294 southbound to the westbound Ogden Avenue ramp where he struck road barrels and then reversed into an Oak Brook squad car, authorities said.

Russell and Bell fled on foot but were arrested. When searching the Nissan, police allegedly found a loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun with one bullet in the chamber and 12 rounds in the magazine on the front passenger floorboard.

Police later learned that the license plate affixed to the Nissan was reported stolen on April 7.

“The allegations that Mr. Russell fled from police at a high rate of speed in the middle of the afternoon near the Oak Brook Mall while his co-defendant, Lorenzo Bell, a convicted felon currently on probation for unlawful possession of a weapon, was illegally in possession of a loaded gun, are beyond disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

“When criminals come into our community using stolen license plates, they are not here to commit minor offenses. They are here with intent to do harm,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “This case is yet another example of dangerous individuals, armed with an illegal firearm, who were stopped and held accountable by the decisive actions of the Oak Brook Police Department.”

The next court appearance for both men is scheduled for May 4.