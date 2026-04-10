Nazareth baseball rallies from 6 runs down for 10-inning win: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Nazareth 10, Indian Rocks, Florida 9 (10 inn.)

The Roadrunners, who trailed 6-0 after the first half-inning and again 9-6 heading to the bottom of the 10th, rallied for the 10-inning win.

Landon Thome was 3 for 4 with two doubles, Anthony Eorio and Charlie Mohr had RBIs, and Colin Dwyer was the winning pitcher for Nazareth (10-2).

Nazareth lost on Wednesday 8-4 to IMG Academy. Thome was 2 for 2 with a walk and three stolen bases.

Downers Grove South 10, Hinsdale South 2

Luke Potter was 4 for 5 with two doubles, four runs scored and two RBIs, James Sobkowiak 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Joey Vieyra 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Mustangs (5-6, 1-2 West Suburban Gold), who salvaged the final game of the three-game series with the Hornets in Darien.

St. Francis 4, Wheaton Academy 3

Lincoln Park struck out 10 in a complete game for Wheaton Academy, allowing four earned runs on seven hits. Colton Miller was 3 for 4 and Angelo Murrell 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Warriors (8-5).

Wheaton Warrenville South 8, Naperville North 4

Blake Snyder tripled in three runs including the tying run, and Jacob Conover singled Snyder in with the go-ahead run as the Tigers (6-2-1) scored seven runs in the top of the sixth to rally for the nonconference win in Naperville. Conover had three hits, including what proved to be the game-winner. Reece Franks threw 3 ⅔ innings of shutout relief, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts to earn the win.

Downers Grove North 7, York 3

The Trojans scored five runs in the bottom of the second and went on to take the rubber game of the three-game West Suburban Silver series.

Emilio Gandarilla was 2 for 4 with a two-run single in that second inning, Sam Marshall was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Jack Romsey 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Trojans (6-5, 2-1).

Will Bute had a run scored and an RBI for the Dukes (3-3, 1-2).

Lyons 9, Oak Park-River Forest 2

Lou Ratcliffe went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Tommy Cavaliere struck out seven over 3 ⅔ innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits, as the Lions (8-1, 2-1) won the rubber game of the three-game West Suburban Silver series in Western Springs.

Willowbrook 10, Leyden 1

Alex Rodriguez was 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs, Alek Ramey scored two and drove in two, and the Warriors (7-4, 3-0) scored five runs in the bottom of the third and went on to the West Suburban Gold three-game sweep.

Bobby Biggs struck out five over six innings, allowing one run on four hits, for the win.

Glenbard West 11, Proviso West 0

Jasper Reeves had a double and three RBIs, and Sam Barrientes struck out six over three no-hit innings for the visiting Hilltoppers (8-3, 2-0 West Suburban Silver).

Bartlett 3, Glenbard East 2

The Hawks scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past the Rams (6-4, 2-1) in the Upstate Eight Conference game.

Glenbard East’s Jayden Phistry struck out 12, pitching six innings in the loss.

Hanover Central 2, Montini 0

Montini’s Johnny Louise struck out five over 5 ⅓ innings, but the Broncos (6-5) were no-hit in a game that had just two total hits.

Westmont 15, Big Rock (Crossroads Academy) 2

Jaxson Chinea was 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored, and Hank Barrett was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored for Westmont (6-8).

Softball

Glenbard North 11, Glenbard West 0 (5 innings)

Avery Miller struck out nine in a five-inning one-hitter, and Lauren Kozlovsky homered for Glenbard North in Carol Stream.

Shelby Bobroff had the lone hit for Glenbard West (1-6).

Glenbard East 4, Glenbard South 1

DePaul commit Claire Bolda struck out 15 in a four-hitter, and UIC recruit Lilly Carver hit a solo homer for the Rams (6-0, 2-0 Upstate Eight).

Delaney Nelson was 2 for 3 with a double for the Raiders (5-3, 0-1).

IC Catholic Prep 8, DePaul Prep 3

Ariani Zito was 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI and Sofia Bucaro 4 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs for the Knights (8-1) in Elmhurst.

York 7, Willowbrook 3

Myka Matykiewicz hit a two-run homer and drove in three, and Maggie Demopoulos was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the visiting Dukes (5-4).

Allie Coppersmith homered for Willowbrook.

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 2, Lake Forest Academy 0

Gianna Hughes and Annika Vandervelde scored goals, the latter on an assist from Alaina Tran, and Norah Pennings had four saves in goal for the Warriors (3-1-2).