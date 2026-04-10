Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
My Suburban Life

Nazareth baseball rallies from 6 runs down for 10-inning win: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Glenbard East’s Claire Bolda strikes out 15

Nazareth Academy logo

Nazareth Academy logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Nazareth 10, Indian Rocks, Florida 9 (10 inn.)

The Roadrunners, who trailed 6-0 after the first half-inning and again 9-6 heading to the bottom of the 10th, rallied for the 10-inning win.

Landon Thome was 3 for 4 with two doubles, Anthony Eorio and Charlie Mohr had RBIs, and Colin Dwyer was the winning pitcher for Nazareth (10-2).

Nazareth lost on Wednesday 8-4 to IMG Academy. Thome was 2 for 2 with a walk and three stolen bases.

Downers Grove South 10, Hinsdale South 2

Luke Potter was 4 for 5 with two doubles, four runs scored and two RBIs, James Sobkowiak 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Joey Vieyra 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Mustangs (5-6, 1-2 West Suburban Gold), who salvaged the final game of the three-game series with the Hornets in Darien.

St. Francis 4, Wheaton Academy 3

Lincoln Park struck out 10 in a complete game for Wheaton Academy, allowing four earned runs on seven hits. Colton Miller was 3 for 4 and Angelo Murrell 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Warriors (8-5).

Wheaton Warrenville South 8, Naperville North 4

Blake Snyder tripled in three runs including the tying run, and Jacob Conover singled Snyder in with the go-ahead run as the Tigers (6-2-1) scored seven runs in the top of the sixth to rally for the nonconference win in Naperville. Conover had three hits, including what proved to be the game-winner. Reece Franks threw 3 ⅔ innings of shutout relief, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts to earn the win.

Downers Grove North 7, York 3

The Trojans scored five runs in the bottom of the second and went on to take the rubber game of the three-game West Suburban Silver series.

Emilio Gandarilla was 2 for 4 with a two-run single in that second inning, Sam Marshall was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Jack Romsey 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Trojans (6-5, 2-1).

Will Bute had a run scored and an RBI for the Dukes (3-3, 1-2).

Lyons 9, Oak Park-River Forest 2

Lou Ratcliffe went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Tommy Cavaliere struck out seven over 3 ⅔ innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits, as the Lions (8-1, 2-1) won the rubber game of the three-game West Suburban Silver series in Western Springs.

Willowbrook 10, Leyden 1

Alex Rodriguez was 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs, Alek Ramey scored two and drove in two, and the Warriors (7-4, 3-0) scored five runs in the bottom of the third and went on to the West Suburban Gold three-game sweep.

Bobby Biggs struck out five over six innings, allowing one run on four hits, for the win.

Glenbard West 11, Proviso West 0

Jasper Reeves had a double and three RBIs, and Sam Barrientes struck out six over three no-hit innings for the visiting Hilltoppers (8-3, 2-0 West Suburban Silver).

Bartlett 3, Glenbard East 2

The Hawks scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past the Rams (6-4, 2-1) in the Upstate Eight Conference game.

Glenbard East’s Jayden Phistry struck out 12, pitching six innings in the loss.

Hanover Central 2, Montini 0

Montini’s Johnny Louise struck out five over 5 ⅓ innings, but the Broncos (6-5) were no-hit in a game that had just two total hits.

Westmont 15, Big Rock (Crossroads Academy) 2

Jaxson Chinea was 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored, and Hank Barrett was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored for Westmont (6-8).

Softball

Glenbard North 11, Glenbard West 0 (5 innings)

Avery Miller struck out nine in a five-inning one-hitter, and Lauren Kozlovsky homered for Glenbard North in Carol Stream.

Shelby Bobroff had the lone hit for Glenbard West (1-6).

Glenbard East 4, Glenbard South 1

DePaul commit Claire Bolda struck out 15 in a four-hitter, and UIC recruit Lilly Carver hit a solo homer for the Rams (6-0, 2-0 Upstate Eight).

Delaney Nelson was 2 for 3 with a double for the Raiders (5-3, 0-1).

IC Catholic Prep 8, DePaul Prep 3

Ariani Zito was 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI and Sofia Bucaro 4 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs for the Knights (8-1) in Elmhurst.

York 7, Willowbrook 3

Myka Matykiewicz hit a two-run homer and drove in three, and Maggie Demopoulos was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the visiting Dukes (5-4).

Allie Coppersmith homered for Willowbrook.

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 2, Lake Forest Academy 0

Gianna Hughes and Annika Vandervelde scored goals, the latter on an assist from Alaina Tran, and Norah Pennings had four saves in goal for the Warriors (3-1-2).

BaseballDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesNazareth PrepsSoftballGlenbard East Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.