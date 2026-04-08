Downers Grove South softball rallies to win on Addison Yurchak walk-off: Tuesday Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Downers Grove South 8, Plainfield North 7

Addison Yurchak was 4 for 5 with a walk-off single, Victoria Colorato was 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs, Rook was 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs, and Jordan Balsavich was 3 for 5 with an RBI and scored the game-winning run for the Mustangs.

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Neuqua Valley 0

Avery Arnold struck out 12 in a three-hit shutout and had two hits at the plate for the Tigers (6-1). Nelia Kirichun was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored, Faye Stanek had a triple and two RBIs, and Caroline Schulz was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI.

Downers Grove North 18, Romeoville 2

Viktoria Czech was 2 for 3 with a double, triple, three RBIs and a run scored, Peyton Douglas 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, Grace Honaker had a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Winning pitcher Megan Meyer had two hits and three runs scored for the Trojans (3-5).

Providence 10, Montini 0

Cedona Barrett and Teagan O’Connor singles accounted for Montini’s two hits.

Baseball

Lyons 5, Oak Park-River Forest 2

Jack Slightom struck out 11 and allowed one hit over five shutout innings, and Blake Ragsdale walked three times and scored three runs as the Lions (7-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season.

Nazareth 3, St. Petersburg (Florida) 0

Connor McKay threw a complete-game two-hitter with nine strikeouts for the Roadrunners. Landon Thome had a a triple and an RBI, and Bobby Labuda and Drew Hyland also drove in runs.

Lemont 9, T.F. South 1

Carson Caruso took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out five in six-plus innings, and Zane Schneider had two RBIs and a run scored for Lemont. Anthony Alagna was 2 for 3 with two doubles, and Brett Tucker and Josh Bak each had RBI doubles.

Riverside-Brookfield 10, Elmwood Park 7

Jack MacLennan was 3 for 3 with three doubles and three RBIs, Marco Villardito was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Ben Biskupic was 2 for 3 behind winning pitcher Ronnie Murray for the Bulldogs.

Glenbard East 2, Ridgewood 1

Winning pitcher Tyler Hampton struck out eight over six innings, allowing one run on two hits and was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and an RBI for the visiting Rams (5-3) in the Upstate Eight win. Jackson Turko singled and scored Glenbard East’s other run.

Willowbrook 14, Leyden 2

Jory Crocker hit a three-run homer in a six-run Willowbrook first inning and drove in four runs in the five-inning win.

Jacob Bylsma was 3 for 4 with six RBIs and a run scored. Alek Ramey and Ryan Dasbach each scored two runs (6-4).

Glenbard West 15, Proviso West 0

Mason Flaherty was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Alex Crouch 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored, and Dylan Manna 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers, who scored 10 runs in the fourth inning of a five-inning win.

Hinsdale South 4, Downers Grove South 3

Luke Potter was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for the Mustangs in the loss.

South Elgin 13, Wheaton Warrenville South 5

Caleb Mease was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two runs scored, and AJ Rogers had two doubles and an RBI, but the Tigers were hurt by five errors that led to four unearned runs in the nonconference loss in Wheaton.

Glenbard South 6, West Chicago 6

Gavin Pogorzelski was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored, and Nate Melon was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Raiders (5-4-1).

Parkview Christian 14, Westmont 0 (5 innings)

Jake Carney had two singles and a stolen base for Westmont (5-7) in the nonconference loss.

Boys Volleyball

Willowbrook d. Leyden 25-22, 25-11

Evan Kase had five kills, two digs and a block, Andrew Schrader 10 assists and two aces, Sean Stramaglia three kills, Ryan Franz eight assists, Mikey Tymoszenko four kills and a block and Ben Perry five digs for the Warriors.