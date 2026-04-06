Benet senior Jayden Wright named Illinois Media Class 4A First Team All-State

Benet's Jayden Wright (3) drives to the basket during the When Sides Collide Shootout basketball tournament between Benet Academy and Warren Township high schools. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Benet senior guard Jayden Wright, who led the Redwings to a 36-2 record and second place in the state this season, was named to the Illinois Media Class 4A First Team All-State in voting released on Sunday.

Wright, an Eastern Illinois recruit and the Suburban Life Player of the Year, was joined on the First Team by Warren’s Jaxson Davis, Marist’s Charles Barnes, Jr., Peoria Richwoods’ Amarion Smith-Holley, Neuqua Valley’s Cole Kelly, Rockford Auburn’s Amir Danforth and DePaul Prep’s Rashaun Porter.

Wright’s Benet teammate Colin Stack was named to the Class 4A Second Team along with Curie’s Justin Oliver, DePaul Prep’s Rykan Woo, Young’s Marquis Clark, Rockford Guilford’s Branden Chatman and Neuqua Valley’s Mason Martin.

Glenbard East senior Michael Nee earned Class 4A Honorable Mention.

Wheaton Academy’s Hayden Schroeder was named to the Class 3A All-State Second Team.