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Nazareth baseball beats Morton, stays undefeated: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Nazareth Academy logo

Nazareth Academy logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Nazareth 13, Morton 1

Jimmy O’Connor was 2 for 3 with a homer and five RBIs, TJ Dulaney 2 for 2 with a run scored and Drew Hyland 2 for 2 with two RBIs for Nazareth (6-0).

Glenbard West 10, Port Jervis 0

Michael Susan was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored, Jack Trybus had a triple and a run scored, Isaac Kozal three RBIs and a run scored and Alex Crouch scored three runs for the Hilltoppers.

James River Midlothian 13, Glenbard West 7

Mason Flaherty was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored, Jasper Reeves had two RBIs and a run scored and Charlie Harvey was 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Hilltoppers.

Downers Grove South 17, Douglas 1

James Sobkowiak went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs and Joey Vieyra was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs to key a 15-hit attack for the Mustangs (3-2).

Brea Olinda 12, Downers Grove South 0

Jack Bucklar and Gavin Guziec each had two of the Mustangs’ five hits.

Lemont 10, Maroa-Morsyth 0

Grady Garofalo was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Zane Schneider scored three runs and drove in two for Lemont (4-1).

Nate Zdenovec struck out eight over six shutout innings, allowing three hits.

IC Catholic Prep 9, WB High 7

Camilo Colombari had a two-run double in the Knights’ seven-run first inning and they held off WB High’s four-run rally in the seventh. Evan Madrigal was 2 for 2 with a run scored for IC Catholic.

IC Catholic Prep 13, Aquinas 3

Madrigal was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Colombari 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Knights (8-1). Rafael Garza struck out six over four shutout innings, allowing one hit.

IC Catholic Prep 7, Saratoga Central 0 (Sunday result)

Manny Deoudes struck out five over three innings of one-hit shutout ball and was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Knights (6-1) in a game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Jonathan Guzman had a double and three RBIs and Anthony Urso had a single and scored two runs.

Willowbrook 3, Big Walnut 2

Noah Edison struck out six over 5⅓ innings, scattering eight hits while allowing two runs, one earned, for the Warriors. Alek Ramey doubled and drove in a run.

Westmont 15 Chicago (Horizon/McKinley) 0

Peter Papadopoulos was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored, C.J. Balcer 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI and Ricky Yenkin 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Sentinels (4-5).

Winning pitcher Alex De La Garza struck out six over four no-hit innings.

Melbourne 17, Wheaton Academy 7

Dallas Johnston was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and Eli Tate 2 for 3 with a double for the Warriors (5-1) in their first game of a spring break trip to the Cocoa Beach area.

Ravenwood 7, Glenbard East 1

The Rams lost despite out-hitting Ravenwood 6-5.

Ravenwood 6, Glenbard East 4

Justin Kay was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Jackson Turko 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Rams.

Clarksville 3, Downers Grove North 0

Downers Grove North’s Colin Doyle struck out seven and allowed two unearned runs on two hits over five innings, but the Trojans (3-2) were limited to six hits and committed three errors.

Softball

Fort LeBoeuf 17, Montini 4

Danika Lucadello was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for Montini (5-2)

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.