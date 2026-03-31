Nazareth baseball beats Morton, stays undefeated: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Nazareth 13, Morton 1

Jimmy O’Connor was 2 for 3 with a homer and five RBIs, TJ Dulaney 2 for 2 with a run scored and Drew Hyland 2 for 2 with two RBIs for Nazareth (6-0).

Glenbard West 10, Port Jervis 0

Michael Susan was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored, Jack Trybus had a triple and a run scored, Isaac Kozal three RBIs and a run scored and Alex Crouch scored three runs for the Hilltoppers.

James River Midlothian 13, Glenbard West 7

Mason Flaherty was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored, Jasper Reeves had two RBIs and a run scored and Charlie Harvey was 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Hilltoppers.

Downers Grove South 17, Douglas 1

James Sobkowiak went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs and Joey Vieyra was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs to key a 15-hit attack for the Mustangs (3-2).

Brea Olinda 12, Downers Grove South 0

Jack Bucklar and Gavin Guziec each had two of the Mustangs’ five hits.

Lemont 10, Maroa-Morsyth 0

Grady Garofalo was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Zane Schneider scored three runs and drove in two for Lemont (4-1).

Nate Zdenovec struck out eight over six shutout innings, allowing three hits.

IC Catholic Prep 9, WB High 7

Camilo Colombari had a two-run double in the Knights’ seven-run first inning and they held off WB High’s four-run rally in the seventh. Evan Madrigal was 2 for 2 with a run scored for IC Catholic.

IC Catholic Prep 13, Aquinas 3

Madrigal was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Colombari 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Knights (8-1). Rafael Garza struck out six over four shutout innings, allowing one hit.

IC Catholic Prep 7, Saratoga Central 0 (Sunday result)

Manny Deoudes struck out five over three innings of one-hit shutout ball and was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Knights (6-1) in a game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Jonathan Guzman had a double and three RBIs and Anthony Urso had a single and scored two runs.

Willowbrook 3, Big Walnut 2

Noah Edison struck out six over 5⅓ innings, scattering eight hits while allowing two runs, one earned, for the Warriors. Alek Ramey doubled and drove in a run.

Westmont 15 Chicago (Horizon/McKinley) 0

Peter Papadopoulos was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored, C.J. Balcer 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI and Ricky Yenkin 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Sentinels (4-5).

Winning pitcher Alex De La Garza struck out six over four no-hit innings.

Melbourne 17, Wheaton Academy 7

Dallas Johnston was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and Eli Tate 2 for 3 with a double for the Warriors (5-1) in their first game of a spring break trip to the Cocoa Beach area.

Ravenwood 7, Glenbard East 1

The Rams lost despite out-hitting Ravenwood 6-5.

Ravenwood 6, Glenbard East 4

Justin Kay was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Jackson Turko 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Rams.

Clarksville 3, Downers Grove North 0

Downers Grove North’s Colin Doyle struck out seven and allowed two unearned runs on two hits over five innings, but the Trojans (3-2) were limited to six hits and committed three errors.

Softball

Fort LeBoeuf 17, Montini 4

Danika Lucadello was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for Montini (5-2)