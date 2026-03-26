Lyons Township High School to dedicate girls’ varsity softball field in Stacy Ann Baker’s memory

The Lyons Township High School girls' softball field will be named Stacy Ann Baker Field at a formal dedication ceremony on April 7. (Photo Greg Gardner)

The Stacy Ann Baker Charitable Fund has donated $3 million to facilitate and enhance the educational and athletic opportunities of the students of the Lyons Township High School District 204.

The funds were used to pay the costs of designing and constructing improvements to the girls’ varsity softball field. The field will be named Stacy Ann Baker Field.

A formal dedication ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. April 7.

The program will include school leadership, members of the Baker family and former teammates, followed by a ceremonial first pitch before the 4:45 p.m. game. This celebration is open to the public.

Baker, a 1985 alumni, died in 1999 at the age of 32. While at Lyons Township High School, she earned a softball scholarship to Northern Illinois University after she was named most valuable player on LT’s girls softball team.

Baker was a member of the Chicago Board of Trade and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, where she started her career in the trading pits. She went on to serve financial futures clients at the Chicago Board of Trade.

“District 204 is extremely thankful for the generous donation made to LT by the Baker family in honor of Stacy,” Superintendent Brian Waterman said. “We feel privileged to remember Stacy and her love of softball by improving the varsity softball field. Stacy’s passion for our school and softball will be shared with future LT Lions in the years to come.”