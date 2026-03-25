Lemont High School honors March Students of the Month

Four Lemont High School students were honored with March Student of the Month accolades at the board of education’s meeting on March 16. The honorees were senior Olivia Bzowski (pictured), junior Grace Murray, sophomore Hunter Kinst and freshman Nadia Renn. (Photo provided by Lemont High School)

Four Lemont High School students were honored with March Student of the Month accolades at the board of education’s meeting on March 16.

The honorees were senior Olivia Bzowski (business), junior Grace Murray (science), sophomore Hunter Kinst (Music) and freshman Nadia Renn (Mathematics).

Each month, Lemont High School honors a student from each grade level for hard work and dedication to the school and the community. Selections rotate among the school’s various departments each month.

Only 32 students earn Student of the Month accolades each school year, with four individuals honored each month from October through May. Students may be selected for this prestigious honor only once in their careers at Lemont High School.