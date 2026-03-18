Protecting children from sexual predators is everyone’s responsibility that must begin early

If you live in Illinois, you have likely seen a steady stream of headlines. Another arrest for possession of child pornography. Another man charged after attempting to meet someone he believed was a minor. Another coordinated sting operation resulting in suspects being taken into custody.

In a recent example in suburban Cook County, investigators working with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chicago man after receiving a cyber tip about suspected child sexual abuse material being shared online. A search warrant was executed, digital devices were seized and forensic analysis allegedly uncovered multiple illegal files.

These cases are disturbing. But as a retired police chief, I can tell you they are not random. They are the result of deliberate, coordinated, highly professional police work that often unfolds quietly long before the public hears about it.

Across Illinois and throughout the U.S., most agencies partner with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), a nationwide network dedicated to investigating online child exploitation. These task forces frequently collaborate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.

Many cases begin with cyber tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), which receives reports from technology companies that detect suspected child sexual abuse material and forwards them to law enforcement.

Other investigations stem from undercover operations in which specially trained officers pose as minors online. When an adult initiates sexually explicit communication or arranges to meet someone he believes is underage, investigators document every interaction.

If the suspect appears for that meeting, he is arrested. When probable cause exists, search warrants are obtained, devices are seized and digital forensic specialists recover deleted files and reconstruct communications so the evidence will stand up in court. This model is accepted practice in Illinois and nationwide.

Law enforcement cannot monitor every phone in every child’s possession. Today’s predators do not need physical proximity. They need internet access. Grooming often begins with friendly conversation, shared interests, gaming connections or emotional support. It progresses to secrecy, private messaging, inappropriate discussions and requests for images. Parents who understand that pattern are better positioned to intervene early.

There are practical steps families can take right now. Parental control and monitoring apps such as Bark Technologies, Qustodio and Net Nanny allow parents to monitor texts and social media activity, filter content, set screen-time limits and receive alerts about potentially dangerous conversations. They are effective layers of protection when used consistently and paired with open dialogue.

Parents also should bookmark the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s website, which operates the national CyberTipline and provides safety guides for families.

Common Sense Media offers detailed reviews of apps, games and digital platforms to help parents understand what their children are using. In Illinois, the state police works closely with ICAC, provides public safety alerts and outreach programs. Many suburban police departments host internet safety seminars for parents. School districts often partner with school resource officers to provide age-appropriate digital safety training.

Professional support also is available. Licensed therapists trained in trauma and exploitation issues can be found through the Illinois Department of Human Services referral network. If exploitation is suspected, NCMEC can connect families with victim assistance specialists who guide them through reporting and recovery.

Beyond policing and parental tools, lawmakers are taking action to strengthen protections. Federal proposals like the STOP CSAM Act would require technology platforms to report suspected child sexual abuse material more quickly, increase transparency and allow victims to pursue civil remedies.

The Stop Sextortion Act addresses online coercion and extortion schemes. The U.S. House of Representatives in January passed the Combating Online Predators Act, which specifically targets sextortion and other emerging crimes.

In Illinois, HB2586 (Alicia’s Law) ensures that internet crimes against children remain a statutory priority for the state police. The proposed legislation would require age verification for adult content platforms to reduce children’s exposure to harmful material. These initiatives demonstrate that law enforcement, parents and legislators are working together to adapt to evolving digital threats.

Still, technology and legislation are only part of the solution. Devices should remain out of bedrooms at night. Parents should know their children’s passwords. Sudden secrecy, unexplained gifts, older online “friends” or dramatic behavioral changes are warning signs. Adults who attempt to isolate a child, insist on secrecy, offer special privileges or introduce sexual topics are red flags.

If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call your local police department. Suspicious online exploitation also can be reported directly through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children CyberTipline so that information can be routed to investigators. Do not confront a suspect yourself. Preserve evidence and allow trained professionals to act.

We protect children not by pretending predators do not exist but by preparing them in age-appropriate ways. Teach them about safe adults. Make it clear that no adult should ask them to keep secrets about their bodies. Most importantly, assure them they will never be punished for telling you when something feels wrong.

In Illinois and across America, combating child exploitation is a core public safety responsibility that requires funding, training, digital forensic capability, strong partnerships and modern laws. Over the course of my career, I have seen the devastation these crimes inflict on families and the dedication of investigators who work tirelessly to prevent the next child from becoming a victim.

Protection is layered, which includes informed children, engaged parents, proactive policing, effective tools and sound public policy. None of us can do it alone. But together, we can make it far more difficult for predators to succeed, and that responsibility belongs to all of us.