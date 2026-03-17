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DuPage County voter turnout exceeds 18% as of 2 p.m., county clerk reports

A sign outside of the Loveland House in Dixon directs voters Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Election judges saw slow voter turnout for this March primary.

(Alex T. Paschal)

By Shaw Local News Network

More that 100,000 of DuPage County’s 636,822 registered voters have cast ballots in the 2026 Primary Election as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the DuPage County Clerk’s office.

As of 2 p.m., 115,069, or 18%, of registered voters had cast a ballot.

Specifically, 41,212 voters took advantage of in-person early voting, and 35,966 out of the 73,822 requested vote-by-mail ballots have been received and verified as of Tuesday afternoon. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 37,891 voters have voted in-person, according to the clerk’s office.

“Election Day voting by hour has been trending higher all day than comparable past elections,” DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek said in a news release. “With five hours left to vote and more vote-by-mail ballots to be delivered, DuPage County is on pace for its highest midterm turnout in recent memory.”

  • In 2014, the final midterm primary turnout was 19.19%.
  • In 2018, the final midterm primary turnout was 24.88%
  • In 2022, the final midterm primary turnout was 22.79%.
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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois