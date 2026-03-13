Woodridge District 68 to hold kindergarten registration April 8

Woodridge School District 68 will hold kindergarten pre-registration for the 2026–27 school year from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 8.

Families should register at their child’s home elementary school.

Children are eligible to attend kindergarten if they will be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2026. A copy of the child’s birth certificate must be presented at the time of pre-registration.

Children currently enrolled in the district’s blended preschool program do not need to attend the pre-registration event but must complete returning student registration.

Additional details, including school boundary information and full registration requirements, are available on the district website. Families can click the “Registration” button on the homepage or visit www.woodridge68.org/parents/registration.