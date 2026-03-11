Man sentenced to 30 years for robbing Lisle Verizon store at gunpoint

The second of two cousins charged with robbing a Lisle Verizon store at gunpoint has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Judge Joseph Bugos handed down the sentence Tuesday following Ezekiel Thompson’s guilty plea to one count of armed robbery with a firearm, a Class X felony, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Thompson, 30, formerly of Aurora, and his cousin, co-defendant, Aaron Thompson, 30, both appeared in bond court in February 2020, where they were ordered held without bond.

On Sept. 30, 2024, Aaron Thompson plead guilty to one count of armed robbery with a firearm. He was sentenced on Jan. 16, 2025, to 22 in prison, authorities said.

About 6:48 p.m. Feb. 1, 2020, the two offenders, armed and wearing hoods and masks over their faces, entered the Verizon store located at 1104 Ogden Ave.

Ezekiel Thompson pointed a gun at the lone store employee and ordered him to the back of the store where he was ordered to open a vault containing cellular telephones, according to the release.

The store employee, who at one time begged the defendants not to kill him, was ordered to fill a duffel bag with cellular telephones and other electronics.

After the employee complied, the men bound the employee’s arms and legs with zip ties, stole his wallet and car keys and took the duffel bag with them. The men left the store and in the employee’s car, which they stole from the parking lot.

Police later spotted the men in the parking lot of a Woodridge apartment complex. When authorities approached the men, they abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot before being arrested after a brief foot chase.

“Cousins Ezekiel and Aaron Thompson, without any concern whatsoever for public safety or the rule of law, armed themselves with a gun, disguised their identity and threatened at gunpoint an innocent store employee, causing so much fear that the employee literally begged for his life,” DuPage County State’e Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “This type of violent crime has no place in civilized society, and in DuPage County, law enforcement stands ready to confront this type of behavior and hold anyone accused of such accountable.”