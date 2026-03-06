Endeavor Health seeks more dogs for animal-assisted therapy program

Endeavor Health is seeking more dogs for its animal-assisted therapy program at Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Memorial Hospital.
To be considered, please visit endeavorhealth.org/give/volunteer, click “how to apply” at the bottom of the page and chose animal-assisted therapy at the appropriate hospital to complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted for pre-screening.
Those who meet qualification requirements will be scheduled for temperament testing on April 24 or April 25 within a two-hour time slot at Edward Hospital, 801 S. Washington St., Naperville.
Dogs and their handlers selected for the program must attend mandatory training at Edward Hospital from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30 and May 31.
For more information, call Cynthia Brooks at 630-527-5305 or email cynthia.brooks@endeavorhealth.org.
To be considered, dogs must meet the following requirements:
- Sit/down/stay/recall/leave-it on command
- Walk loosely on a leash without pulling
- Get along well with other dogs
- Perform required commands without treats
- Like people
- Not be overly vocal
- Be at least 1 year of age at time of testing
- Lived with you for at least six months at time of testing
- Current on all vaccinations
- Prong collars, gentle leaders and retractable leashes are not accepted
- Handlers must be 18 years of age or older
Handlers and their dogs are encouraged to have completed a group obedience training class within the past year.