Endeavor Health seeks more dogs for animal-assisted therapy program

Endeavor Health is seeking more dogs for its animal-assisted therapy program at Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Memorial Hospital.

To be considered, please visit endeavorhealth.org/give/volunteer, click “how to apply” at the bottom of the page and chose animal-assisted therapy at the appropriate hospital to complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted for pre-screening.

Those who meet qualification requirements will be scheduled for temperament testing on April 24 or April 25 within a two-hour time slot at Edward Hospital, 801 S. Washington St., Naperville.

Dogs and their handlers selected for the program must attend mandatory training at Edward Hospital from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30 and May 31.

For more information, call Cynthia Brooks at 630-527-5305 or email cynthia.brooks@endeavorhealth.org.

To be considered, dogs must meet the following requirements:

Sit/down/stay/recall/leave-it on command

Walk loosely on a leash without pulling

Get along well with other dogs

Perform required commands without treats

Like people

Not be overly vocal

Be at least 1 year of age at time of testing

Lived with you for at least six months at time of testing

Current on all vaccinations

Prong collars, gentle leaders and retractable leashes are not accepted

Handlers must be 18 years of age or older

Handlers and their dogs are encouraged to have completed a group obedience training class within the past year.