Endeavor Health seeks more dogs for animal-assisted therapy program

(Photo provided by Elmhurst Hospital)

By Shaw Local News Network

Endeavor Health is seeking more dogs for its animal-assisted therapy program at Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Memorial Hospital.

To be considered, please visit endeavorhealth.org/give/volunteer, click “how to apply” at the bottom of the page and chose animal-assisted therapy at the appropriate hospital to complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted for pre-screening.

Those who meet qualification requirements will be scheduled for temperament testing on April 24 or April 25 within a two-hour time slot at Edward Hospital, 801 S. Washington St., Naperville.

Dogs and their handlers selected for the program must attend mandatory training at Edward Hospital from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30 and May 31.

For more information, call Cynthia Brooks at 630-527-5305 or email cynthia.brooks@endeavorhealth.org.

To be considered, dogs must meet the following requirements:

  • Sit/down/stay/recall/leave-it on command
  • Walk loosely on a leash without pulling
  • Get along well with other dogs
  • Perform required commands without treats
  • Like people
  • Not be overly vocal
  • Be at least 1 year of age at time of testing
  • Lived with you for at least six months at time of testing
  • Current on all vaccinations
  • Prong collars, gentle leaders and retractable leashes are not accepted
  • Handlers must be 18 years of age or older

Handlers and their dogs are encouraged to have completed a group obedience training class within the past year.

