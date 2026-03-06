DuPage County Forest Preserve executive director offered Florida job

Sarasota, Florida leaders have chosen DuPage County Forest Preserve District Executive Director Karie Friling as their new city manager.

The city commission voted Friday to extend a conditional offer to Friling. She would be the first woman to serve as city manager.

Friling declined to comment and forest preserve officials said the district has not received an official resignation.

“We understand she has been offered another opportunity and is considering it,” Forest Preserve District President Daniel Hebreard said.

Hebreard expects a smooth transition and district operations to continue uninterrupted if Friling steps down.

Friling was selected following a national search conducted by Sumter Local Government Consulting that yielded over 80 applications, according to information from the city’s website.

Among the other candidates vying for the Florida post was Mount Prospect Village Manager Michael Cassady, records show.

Cassady was not immediately available for comment, but Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert said, “They approached him. He didn’t approach them. And he turned away from it.”

It’s unknown how much the job in Florida will pay. Friling has a base salary of $223,000 at the forest preserve district.

Prior to being hired by the forest preserve in 2021, Friling served as village manager of Homer Glen from 2019 to 2021 and assistant village manager/director of development services in Orland Park from 2006 to 2019.

Friling touted her “32 years of executive leadership across municipal, countywide and regional agencies” in her application for the Sarasota post. She also cited leading a successful 2024 ballot initiative to allow the district to purchase more than 250 acres of additional open space among her achievements.

