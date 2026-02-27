Hinsdale South’s Callie Carr, after 72-match win streak snapped at sectionals, aiming for a repeat state title

Hinsdale South's Callie Carr and Batavia's Audrey Sheldon compete in the championship 155-pound class at the East Aurora Wrestling Regional on Saturday, Feb.7,2026 in Aurora. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Callie Carr has spent the week reflecting on a result quite unfamiliar to the Hinsdale South senior.

A loss.

Carr, the defending state champion in the 155-pound bracket, had a 72-match winning streak end at sectionals last week. Leading unbeaten South Elgin sophomore Allison Garbacz in the third period, Carr was pinned with 58 seconds left.

“Obviously when it first happened it did sting, it just hurt. I did something stupid and I shouldn’t have,” Carr said. “But I feel like losing is part of the sport and it happened. I feel like I probably needed to lose in a way. I need to get back to how I wrestle.”

Steeled with that motivation, Carr (35-1) will go for a repeat championship this weekend at the IHSA state tournament Friday and Saturday at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena.

The disappointment of the sectional loss is real, but Carr isn’t one to dwell on it.

She has perspective for all she’s done this season, and meant to the Hinsdale South program. Carr won her 100th career match. Hinsdale South now has 11 girls out for wrestling.

“I’m growing the sport at my school. Proud of that,” Carr said. “Nobody is out here trying to win a sectional championship. I’m trying to win state.”

That’s a feeling Carr is familiar with, and can still recall the emotions.

“I was kind of in shock,” Carr said. “The Sunday after state last year I was coaching boys at fresh-soph state and a lot of people sent me congratulations. It felt really good and awesome, but I still want more. I felt on top of the world a little but came back to earth.”

Carr admitted that defending a state title with a lengthy win streak is a weight on her. But it’s attention and expectations that she welcomes.

“Yes, you feel pressure. A lot of people want me to say I don’t feel it but honestly I do. But sometimes pressure is a good thing, too,” Carr said. “I don’t know how to explain it. Winning state did open more opportunities. A lot of coaches were like we want you to come to our club, some amazing clubs.”

Carr just committed a week ago to Elmhurst University, where she will wrestle for the women’s team while pursuing a degree in sports management. She’d like to become an event coordinator for a professional team.

But first there is the order of business in Bloomington.

Carr opens at state against Triad senior Kaitlin Wood (27-7). She is at the opposite end of the bracket of Garbacz (38-0).

What would a repeat title mean?

“I think it would mean a lot to me,” Carr said. “I feel I’ve worked really hard at it, and I keep working. I’m not someone who lays back and is content with it. I want more. It would mean a lot to me, and my family is well.”

York junior Charlie Dolan, meanwhile, is already making her own history this weekend.

Dolan (30-2), with a sectional championship at Schaumburg last weekend, became the first state qualifier in the two-year-old York program’s history.

“Oh my gosh, it means so much,” Dolan said. “I truly put a lot of effort into wrestling. I haven’t taken a break since August of 2024 since I first started with it. Wrestling for a year and a half, no breaks.”

Dolan lost in the blood round at regionals as a sophomore before her break through this season.

“It does seem like a big jump but anyone who knows Charlie knows the amount of work she has put in the last 365 days and they wouldn’t be surprised,” York coach Tom Price said. “She has bought into what we’re trying to do as a program. We are appreciative and lucky to have her.”

Dolan played volleyball from the fifth grade up until freshman year. Competitive with her brother who does jiu jitsu, Dolan took up wrestling as her first contact sport. She was ranked for the first time last season, the first indication she was pretty good at this.

Now she has school practice six days a week and practices three days a week at the Izzy Style club.

“I don’t want to ring my own bell but when I started I was really competitive,” Dolan said. “I put a lot of work into this.”

Dolan opens at state against Hope junior Grace Eiland (18-4). Seneca senior Samantha Greisen (41-4), sixth in the state two years ago, is the No. 1 seed in the 125-pound bracket.

“I have not had any thoughts,” Dolan said about any title aspirations. “The only thing that’s going through my mind is scoring points, not the state title or state finals or semifinals. I’m taking it one match at a time, one point at a time.”

Here are the rest of the area’s state qualifiers:

100 pounds – Andaira Marron, Morton, 35-2; 105 – Nadiia Shymkiv, Glenbard East, 35-3; 115 – Angie Manlapaz, Willowbrook, 17-4; 120 – Karolina Konopka, Glenbard West, 41-3; 125 – Molly O’Connor, Lemont, 41-9; 130 – Catherine Diehl, Wheaton Academy, 36-4; 140 – Maria Green, Glenbard East, 42-2; 145 – Louisa Enslen, Wheaton Warrenville South, 31-7; 170 – Anali Wilson, Morton, 39-3; 190 – Valiere Franco, Fenwick, 20-4.