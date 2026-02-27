Hinsdale South defending champ Callie Carr leads six Suburban Life-area wrestlers in state semifinals

Callie Carr of Hinsdale South celebrates her victory over Kiyah Chavez of Oswego in the 155-pound championship match in the 2025 IHSA Girls Individual State Finals. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Hinsdale South senior and defending state champion Callie Carr was among six Suburban Life-area wrestlers to win two matches at Friday’s IHSA state tournament in Bloomington to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

Carr (37-1) won her matches at 155 pounds by technical fall and pin.

Also winning two matches Friday to advance to semifinals was Glenbard East’s Nadiia Shymkiv (37-3) at 105 pounds, Glenbard West’s Karolina Konopka (43-3) at 120, York junior Charlie Dolan (32-2) at 125, Wheaton Academy freshman Catherine Diehl (38-4) at 130 and Morton junior Anali Wilson (170) at 170.