Hinsdale South defending champ Callie Carr leads six Suburban Life-area wrestlers in state semifinals

Hinsdale South senior and defending state champion Callie Carr was among six Suburban Life-area wrestlers to win two matches at Friday’s IHSA state tournament in Bloomington to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
Carr (37-1) won her matches at 155 pounds by technical fall and pin.
Also winning two matches Friday to advance to semifinals was Glenbard East’s Nadiia Shymkiv (37-3) at 105 pounds, Glenbard West’s Karolina Konopka (43-3) at 120, York junior Charlie Dolan (32-2) at 125, Wheaton Academy freshman Catherine Diehl (38-4) at 130 and Morton junior Anali Wilson (170) at 170.