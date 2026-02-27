Glen Ellyn Park District welcomes spring with several events

Spring is in the air, and the Glen Ellyn Park District is ready to celebrate with a diverse collection of events in late March.Highlights include the SportSwap and the Bubbly Bunny Egg Hunt. For information, visit Visit gepark.org/calendar.

Family Bingo Night, 5 to 7 p.m., March 20, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road

Spend an evening at Ackerman SFC filled with bingo, pizza and prizes. Several rounds will be played, and prizes will be awarded at the end of each round. No registration required. Open to all ages, but children ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Bingo cards and pizza are $1 each.

SportSwap, 1 to 2:30 p.m., March 22, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road

Gear up for the new season at the Glen Ellyn Park District’s SportSwap with Go Green Glen Ellyn. Refresh your athletic gear by finding new-to-you equipment at this community swap event. Sports equipment will be collected from March 16 through March 20. Admission to shop the swap is free.

Flashlight Egg Hunt, 7:15 to 8 p.m., March 26, Churchill Park, 271 St. Charles Road

Grab your flashlight and basket and venture into the night to discover hidden treasures like eggs, candy, toys and prizes scattered throughout the park by the bunny. Keep an eye out for special eggsfi. Finnd one, and you can redeem it for one of our fantastic grand prize baskets! This event is for children ages 6-12, accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for children only, with a $12 fee per child for residents and a $24 fee per child for nonresidents.

Bubbly Bunny Egg Hunt, 7:30 to 9 p.m. March 27, Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road

Why should children have all the fun? Relive the thrill of hunting for eggs at the Glen Ellyn Park District’s Bubbly Bunny Egg Hunt. Break out your basket and flashlight and search for hundreds of eggs hidden throughout the park. Inside the eggs, you’ll find raffle tickets, candy and other special prizes. Light Snacks and beverages will be provided before the hunt begins. This event is for adults ages 21 and older. Registration is required. The fee is $20 for residents and $35 for nonresidents.