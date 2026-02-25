Glenbard South, Fenwick girls advance to Class 3A sectional finals: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Glenbard South 47, De La Salle 41

The Raiders weathered a tough challenge from the host Meteors in the Class 3A De La Salle Sectional semifinal.

Aurora Central Catholic 59, Hinsdale South 50

The Chargers beat the Hornets in the second semifinal of the Class 3A De La Salle Sectional.

Fenwick 62, Northside Prep 16

Avani Williams scored 14 points, Lucy McAllister and Cammie Molis 10 each and Zoey Dray scored eight for the Friars (16-15) at the Class 3A Trinity Sectional. Fenwick plays Trinity in Thursday’s sectional final.

Phillips 52, Timothy Christian 50

The Trojans were edged in the Class 2A Timothy Christian Sectional semifinal.