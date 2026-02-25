Glen Ellyn Park District collects 2,542 pounds of holiday lights

The Glen Ellyn Park District this year collected 2,542 pounds of holiday lights and extension cords for recycling. (Karly Tearney Photography LLC)

The Glen Ellyn Park District is celebrating an environmental win this season, collecting 2,542 pounds of holiday lights and extension cords for recycling.

This year’s haul officially pushes the program’s lifetime impact past the 21,000-pound mark.

All materials were delivered to Capital Metal for processing. By diverting more than a ton of copper and plastic from local landfills this year alone, residents are helping turn old decorations into raw materials for new products.

These collective efforts continue to demonstrate the community’s commitment to sustainability and long-term environmental stewardship.