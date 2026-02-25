Nursing assistant accused of assaulting disabled patient at Bloomingdale health care facility: prosecutors

A Harvey man accused of sexually assaulting a physically and intellectually disabled resident at a health care facility will remain in jail until at least his next court appearance, a judge ruled Wednesday.

DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s motion to detain pre-trial Miguel Palacios, 26, of the 15000 block of Carse Avenue, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Palacios, an employee at Alden Village health care facility in Bloomingdale, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint, according to the release.

About 10:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Bloomingdale police responded to Alden Village, 267 E. Lake St., for a call of a sexual assault in progress.

Palacios, a certified nursing assistant at the facility, allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, a non-verbal male with intellectual and physical disabilities, including quadriplegia, while the victim was in his bed, authorities said. The alleged assault was discovered when another employee heard noises coming from the room and went in to check on the residents.

“The allegations in this case are extremely disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Sexual crimes are, by their very nature, among the worst of crimes, leaving victims to suffer not only at the time of the assault but for many years to come. Instead of providing care and comfort to the victim, as he was entrusted to do, it is alleged that Mr. Palacios sexually assaulted him.

“I want to stress however, that the allegations against Mr. Palacios rest squarely on his shoulders and are not indicative of the staff at Alden Village who tend to the residents’ needs with professionalism and kindness day in and day out.”

Palacios’ next scheduled court appearance is scheduled for March 23.

If found guilty, he faces a penalty between six to 30 years in prison.