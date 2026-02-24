Glen Ellyn Park District’s job fair set for Friday at recreation center

The Glen Ellyn Park District invites teens (ages 15+) through seniors to explore seasonal employment opportunities at the Summer Job Fair from 3–5 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. in Glen Ellyn.

The park district is hiring for a variety of summer positions, including camp counselors, lifeguards, athletic field maintenance staff and other support roles. Attendees can learn about available opportunities and participate in convenient on-site interviews.

Seasonal employment with the district offers valuable experience, skill-building opportunities and the chance to make meaningful community connections. Employees enjoy flexible schedules, paid training, opportunities to work outdoors, a free fitness membership and guest passes.

Whether seeking a first job, a summer position between school years or a flexible opportunity to stay active and engaged, the Summer Job Fair provides a welcoming environment to learn more and apply.

For detailed job descriptions, requirements and to apply online, visit: https://gepark.bamboohr.com/careers