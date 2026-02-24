Glen Ellyn Park District receives two donations

Two significant donations were presented at the Feb. 17 Glen Ellyn Park District board meeting in support of the Downtown Community Park and the district’s scholarship program.

Glen Ellyn Bank & Trust presented a $20,000 donation to the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation for the “From Parking Lot to Park!” campaign, which supports Phase 1 development of the Glen Ellyn Downtown Community Park. The project is transforming a former bank building and parking lot into vibrant green space in the heart of downtown.

Foundation fundraising supports planned amenities, including a seasonal chilled ice rink, a children’s nature play area and a performance pavilion.

The Parks Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, also presented a $20,694 check representing its annual 2025 contribution to the park district’s scholarship program. The program helps ensure that residents, regardless of financial circumstance, can participate in district programs, sports, camps and facility memberships.

The foundation raises funds throughout the year through community events such as the Gator Race, Thirsty Thursdays on the Deck and the Par-Tee for Parks Mini Golf Tournament. These events bring neighbors together while supporting scholarships and improvements across the district.