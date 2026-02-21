Palatine’s Waddington wins state all-around title, Prairie Ridge leads team standings at IHSA gymnastics meet

Prairie Ridge co-op’s Tess Morten competes in the preliminary round of the parallel bars on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, during the IHSA Girls State Final Gymnastics Meet at Palatine High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Palatine’s Jolee Waddington remembers that disappointment on the balance beam last year at the state meet.

“I didn’t fall, but I got a real low score,” Waddington said. “It messed with me and my all-around score and I did not place.”

That low score kept Waddington off the winner’s podium when she finished sixth in the state in the all-around. So, when the rotation pairings came out earlier this week, Waddington immediately saw she was beginning her all-around state title quest Friday on the balance beam.

She immediately went to work.

“I trained beam really hard this week and worked on my finishes, my smiles and hitting my stuff,” Waddington said. “And that’s what mattered most to me, was hitting my beam routine and I did.”

Palatine’s Jolee Waddington competes in the preliminary round of the uneven parallel bars on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, during the IHSA Girls State Final Gymnastics Meet at Palatine High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

At the IHSA state girls gymnastics meet Friday in Palatine, Waddington was more than ready. Waddington conquered the beam with a 9.40. She used that as a springboard to slay the final three events and win the state all-around title with a 38.55.

Waddington posted the highest scores in the preliminary round in the other three events. She scored 9.675 on the floor, 9.725 on the vault and 9.725 on the high bar. Her beam score was the fourth highest.

“After the beam, I just got loose and had some fun,” Waddington said. “Honestly, hearing the whole corner up there with my family and my friends all there to support me, it was more than I could ask for.”

Waddington became the first Palatine gymnast since Lori Erickson in 1979 to win the all-around title. She also set a school record, topping Ginia Ference’s score of 38.275 in 2007.

Terry Theobald, who was an assistant coach on that team and the Palatine head coach since 1992, said he could not sleep in anticipation of Waddington’s performance.

“I was worried about it,” he said. “But she came through and did what she was supposed to do.”

It was a family affair for Waddington. Her mom Jody Forsberg and aunt Janae Forsberg competed for Theobald, as well as Jolee’s sister Jocie, who was 20th in the state in the all-around in 2022.

“I held (Jolee) when she was a baby.” Theobald said. “She is one of the best kids we have ever had.”

Vernon Hills’ Maya Brusso was second in the all-around with 37.80. Brusso scored 9.40 on the bars, 9.45 on the beam, 9.35 on the floor and 9.60 on the vault.

“I love starting on the bars,” said Brusso, a junior. “That’s my favorite order. It was a clean routine, and it literally set the bar for me.”

Prairie Ridge co-op’s Nora Terhaar competes in the preliminary round of the vault on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, during the IHSA Girls State Final Gymnastics Meet at Palatine High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Prairie Ridge co-op’s Nora Terhaar overcame an illness this week and finished third with 37.525. Terhaar had 9.525 on the vault, 9.575 on the bars, 9.15 on the beam and 9.275 on the floor.

“I lost like seven to 10 pounds this week.” said Terhaar, a junior. “(Thursday) was the first time I was able to practice this week. I am proud of myself on the way I competed.”

Glenbrook South’s Allie Mietus, who had the highest qualifying score on the beam with a 9.50, was fourth in the all-around with 37.425. Downers Grove co-op’s Caroline Phillip was fifth with 37.175. Mundelein’s Lexie Ede was sixth with a 37.10, Carmel’s Maddie Doyle, a freshman, was seventh with 36.95 while teammate Alyssah Arends was eighth with 36.725. Conant’s Julia Shulman was ninth with 36.675 and Glenbrook South’s Annika Troncoso was 10th with 36.625.

The top 10 individuals from Friday’s preliminaries in each event will compete starting at 2:15 p.m. Saturday for the individual state title in each event. Should the gymnasts’ score on Saturday increase from Friday, it will be added to their team’s score.

The opportunity to raise team scores could make things interesting for the team title.

Downers Grove co-op's Caroline Phillip competes in the preliminary round of the balance beam on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, during the IHSA Girls State Final Gymnastics Meet at Palatine High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

After Friday, Prairie Ridge co-op leads with 145.40. Carmel is second with 145.225, Downers Grove co-op is next with 143.925 followed by Lake Park’s 143.325. Glenbrook South (142.575), Lincoln-Way co-op (140.925), District 203 co-op (139.45) and Conant (138.375) round out the teams.

Prairie Ridge co-op will have eight spots in the finals.

In the all-around for the Wolves, Tess Morton tied for 13th and Bryleigh Cooper was 16th. After the prelims, Terhaar is third in the vault, and second just ahead of Morton in the bars. Cooper is tied for sixth in the floor exercise and ninth in the balance beam.

“I am happy with it,” Prairie Ridge coach Lexi Redmond said. “The girls were all sick this week. I am proud of them. They all fought very hard.”

Carmel will have two spots in the finals, both in the vault.

“I’m so happy for them because they finally understand their potential,” said Carmel coach Sarah Mikrut Doyle. “We are a strong team. And over the last several weeks, you saw them kind of wake up and realize that they could be in this.”