Pedestrian hit by car near Downers Grove

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday crash in the 5800 block of College Avenue in unincorporated DuPage County near Downers Grove.

A car hit a pedestrian at about 11:02 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office at 630-407-2400.