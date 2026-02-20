Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
My Suburban Life

Pedestrian hit by car near Downers Grove

DuPage County Sheriff’s Office investigating

P.H. Miller School in Plano was placed on a soft lockdown for a short time Tuesday afternoon while a warrant was being served in the neighborhood adjacent to the school.

(File photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday crash in the 5800 block of College Avenue in unincorporated DuPage County near Downers Grove.

A car hit a pedestrian at about 11:02 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office at 630-407-2400.

Downers GroveDuPage CountyLocal NewsDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesLocalAccidentSheriff
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois