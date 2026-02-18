Benet boys basketball beats Marist, clinches ESCC title: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball
Benet 77, Marist 68
Colin Stack scored 23 points, Jayden Wright 17, Ed Stasys 16 and Ethan MacDermot 14 as the visiting Redwings (29-1, 8-0) clinched the East Suburban Catholic Conference title.
York 39, Downers Grove North 31
Joseph Lubbe scored 20 points as the Dukes (27-4, 11-1 West Suburban Silver) clinched a share of their first Silver title since the 2019-2020 season.
Lyons 54, Hinsdale Central 42
Nate Woods scored 21 points, Grant Smith 12 and Owen Carroll 10 for the Lions (21-6, 11-1 West Suburban Silver).
Glenbard West 53, Oak Park-River Forest 43
Jacob Harvanek scored 19 points and Josh Abushanab added 15 for the Hilltoppers (11-17, 7-5 West Suburban Silver).
Glenbard South 68, East Aurora 59
Sean Reese scored 25 points and Johnathan Hadley 18 for the Raiders (20-9).
Downers Grove South 59, Hinsdale South 40
The Mustangs (23-6, 12-0) wrapped up their third straight West Suburban Gold title.
Girls Basketball
Benet 66, Plainfield East 24
Bridget Rifenburg scored 14 points, Hadley Engler 11 and Emma Briggs 10 as the Redwings rolled in the Class 4A Benet Regional semifinal.
Nazareth 66, Riverside-Brookfield 21
Stella Sakalas had 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Mia Gage had 19 points and 13 rebounds and and Lyla Shelton had 19 points, four rebounds and two steals as the Roadrunners (29-3) rolled in the Class 4A Hancock Regional semifinal.
Glenbard West 79, Bartlett 34
The Hilltoppers cruised in the Class 4A Glenbard West Regional semifinal.
Wheaton Warrenville South 45, Montini 35
The Tigers won the Class 4A Glenbard West Regional semifinal.
Lyons 57, Morton 16
The Lions rolled in the regional semifinal.
Downers Grove North 47, Jones 21
The Trojans coasted to the win in the Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional semifinal.
St. Laurence 63, Downers Grove South 45
The Mustangs’ season ended in the Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional semifinal.
Lake Park 67, Willowbrook 17
The Warriors lost the regional semifinal.
Wheaton North 50, Glenbard East 28
The Falcons won the regional semifinal.
York 55, Glenbard North 29
The Dukes won the Class 4A St. Charles North Regional semifinal.
St. Francis 62, Chicago Intrinsic Downtown 30
The Spartans won the Class 3A regional semifinal.
Hinsdale South 56, Juarez 19
The Hornets rolled in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.
Lemont 66, Chicago Noble 18
Lemont won going away in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.
Glenbard South 65, IMSA 14
The Raiders cruised in the Class 3A Glenbard South Regional semifinal.
Fenwick 88, Chicago Intrinsic Charter 16
The Friars rolled in the Class 3A regional semifinal.
IC Catholic 40, Westmont 19
The Knights won the Class 2A regional semifinal.
Johnsburg 45, Wheaton Academy 22
The Warriors lost to unbeaten Johnsburg in the Class 2A regional semifinal.