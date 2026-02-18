Benet boys basketball beats Marist, clinches ESCC title: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Benet 77, Marist 68

Colin Stack scored 23 points, Jayden Wright 17, Ed Stasys 16 and Ethan MacDermot 14 as the visiting Redwings (29-1, 8-0) clinched the East Suburban Catholic Conference title.

York 39, Downers Grove North 31

Joseph Lubbe scored 20 points as the Dukes (27-4, 11-1 West Suburban Silver) clinched a share of their first Silver title since the 2019-2020 season.

Lyons 54, Hinsdale Central 42

Nate Woods scored 21 points, Grant Smith 12 and Owen Carroll 10 for the Lions (21-6, 11-1 West Suburban Silver).

Glenbard West 53, Oak Park-River Forest 43

Jacob Harvanek scored 19 points and Josh Abushanab added 15 for the Hilltoppers (11-17, 7-5 West Suburban Silver).

Glenbard South 68, East Aurora 59

Sean Reese scored 25 points and Johnathan Hadley 18 for the Raiders (20-9).

Downers Grove South 59, Hinsdale South 40

The Mustangs (23-6, 12-0) wrapped up their third straight West Suburban Gold title.

Girls Basketball

Benet 66, Plainfield East 24

Bridget Rifenburg scored 14 points, Hadley Engler 11 and Emma Briggs 10 as the Redwings rolled in the Class 4A Benet Regional semifinal.

Nazareth 66, Riverside-Brookfield 21

Stella Sakalas had 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Mia Gage had 19 points and 13 rebounds and and Lyla Shelton had 19 points, four rebounds and two steals as the Roadrunners (29-3) rolled in the Class 4A Hancock Regional semifinal.

Glenbard West 79, Bartlett 34

The Hilltoppers cruised in the Class 4A Glenbard West Regional semifinal.

Wheaton Warrenville South 45, Montini 35

The Tigers won the Class 4A Glenbard West Regional semifinal.

Lyons 57, Morton 16

The Lions rolled in the regional semifinal.

Downers Grove North 47, Jones 21

The Trojans coasted to the win in the Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional semifinal.

St. Laurence 63, Downers Grove South 45

The Mustangs’ season ended in the Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional semifinal.

Lake Park 67, Willowbrook 17

The Warriors lost the regional semifinal.

Wheaton North 50, Glenbard East 28

The Falcons won the regional semifinal.

York 55, Glenbard North 29

The Dukes won the Class 4A St. Charles North Regional semifinal.

St. Francis 62, Chicago Intrinsic Downtown 30

The Spartans won the Class 3A regional semifinal.

Hinsdale South 56, Juarez 19

The Hornets rolled in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.

Lemont 66, Chicago Noble 18

Lemont won going away in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.

Glenbard South 65, IMSA 14

The Raiders cruised in the Class 3A Glenbard South Regional semifinal.

Fenwick 88, Chicago Intrinsic Charter 16

The Friars rolled in the Class 3A regional semifinal.

IC Catholic 40, Westmont 19

The Knights won the Class 2A regional semifinal.

Johnsburg 45, Wheaton Academy 22

The Warriors lost to unbeaten Johnsburg in the Class 2A regional semifinal.