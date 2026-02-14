Shaw Local

Glenbard East clinches share of Upstate Eight East title: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Glenbard East logo

By Joshua Welge

Boys Basketball

Glenbard East 73, Ridgewood 55

Keenan House scored 20 points, Michael Nee and Jacob Marynowski added 15 and Sam Walton 14 as the Rams (26-3, 11-1 Upstate Eight East) clinched a share of the conference title.

Lyons 49, Downers Grove North 46

Grant Smith scored 18 points, and Nate Woods and Tommy Blyth 10 each for Lyons (19-6, 9-1 West Suburban Silver).

Benet 64, Nazareth 31

The Redwings (28-1, 7-0) clinched at least a share of the East Suburban Catholic Conference title.

Glenbard South 67, Fenton 25

Sean Reese scored 26 points and PJ Lehr added 13 for the Raiders (19-9, 7-5 Upstate Eight East).

Hillcrest 60, Lemont 49

Zane Schneider scored 22 points and Ryan Crane added 11 for Lemont (15-12, 9-3 South Suburban Blue).

Wheaton Warrenville South 40, Lake Park 28

The Tigers improved to 19-9, 10-3 in the DuKane Conference.

Downers Grove South 81, Proviso East 29

The Mustangs improved to 21-6, 10-0 in the West Suburban Gold.

Loyola 59, St. Francis 56

Benjamin Whorlow scored 24 points for the Spartans.

