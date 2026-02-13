Downers Grove library names new director

Heather-Marie Montilla has been named the new director of the Downers Grove Public Library.

The decision was approved by the library board during a special meeting on Feb. 12, which concluded the nationwide search following Julie Milavec’s retirement announcement.

Montilla will begin her position on April 13.

“I am excited by the opportunity to steward a trusted library with such a strong legacy, distinctive culture, and deep connection to its community,” Montilla said in a statement. “Downers Grove Public Library’s reputation for excellence, (and) its engaged residents are compelling to me. … I see the director’s role not only as an administrator, but as a listener, connector and public ambassador, who honors the library’s history while partnering with the community and staff to guide it boldly into its next chapter.”

Montilla comes to the library with more than 25 years of experience, including a strong background in libraries, public media, nonprofit institutions, higher education and finance.

She currently serves as the library director at Bellwood Public Library, and previously served as the executive director of Pequot Library in Southport, Connecticut.

Her love of libraries and books extends beyond buildings as she serves as the National Director Consultant of PBS Books, leading national library engagement efforts.

Outside of libraries, her professional experience includes previous positions such as directing the visual arts nonprofit, Doing Art Together; working as the development director at the Neuberger Museum of Art; and lecturing at Michigan State University, Eastern Michigan University and Cleary University.

Montilla holds a master of library and lnformation science degree from Wayne State University as well as a master of public administration degree in advanced management techniques and finance from Columbia University. Her Bachelor of arts degree in public policy and art history is complemented by a certificate in markets and management, both from Duke University.

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Heather-Marie Montilla as the next director of the Downers Grove Public Library. We were lucky to have many highly qualified and skilled candidates to select from, and we are confident that Montilla is the best person to take the helm,” said Library Board President Matt Topic. “We look forward to her leadership as we continue DGPL’s mission of welcoming all to discover, grow, play and learn.”

The search process was collaborative in every phase. The library surveyed the community for input and received 448 responses. Staff from all departments of the library were invited to participate by observation during a portion of the final interviews. Trustees considered both community and staff feedback during the process.

“Montilla brings with her a strong background and an overall enthusiasm and dedication to the mission and purpose of DGPL. We were immediately impressed with her commitment to engaging in meaningful dialogue with all members of the community as well as her knowledge of our library and the significance it holds within Downers Grove and beyond,” board membee Barnali Khuntia said a statement. “We are looking forward to her leading DGPL into its next great chapter.”

Community members are invited to welcome Montilla to the Downers Grove Public Library. Opportunities to meet her will be announced on the library’s website, dglibrary.org, after she begins her new role.