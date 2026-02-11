Shaw Local

Midwestern University Dental Institute to offer free care to children March 21

The Midwestern University Dental Institute, located at 3450 Lacey Road, Downers Grove, Illinois, will host a special event in March that will provide free dental care and consultations for children

By Shaw Local News Network

The Midwestern University Dental Institute, 3450 Lacey Road, Downers Grove, will host a special event in March that will provide free dental care and consultations for children.

The Give Kids a Smile event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21, at the Dental Institute. Children ages 5 to 15 will have the opportunity to receive free screenings and treatments, including cleanings, sealants, fillings or extractions.

The Midwestern University Give Kids a Smile program is part of a nationwide initiative dedicated to providing essential dental care to children in need.

Treatments for Midwestern University’s Give Kids a Smile event are by appointment only. Appointment scheduling will be available through March 20, by calling 630-743-4500 during regular business hours. Appointments are limited and will be available on first-come first-served basis.

Appointments will last from one to two hours. A parent or legal guardian of the child must be present at all times during the event; guardians must provide proper documentation to confirm their legal authority to make healthcare decisions for the patient.

