Midwestern University Dental Institute to offer free care to children March 21

The Midwestern University Dental Institute , 3450 Lacey Road, Downers Grove, will host a special event in March that will provide free dental care and consultations for children.

The Give Kids a Smile event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21, at the Dental Institute. Children ages 5 to 15 will have the opportunity to receive free screenings and treatments, including cleanings, sealants, fillings or extractions.

The Midwestern University Give Kids a Smile program is part of a nationwide initiative dedicated to providing essential dental care to children in need.

Treatments for Midwestern University’s Give Kids a Smile event are by appointment only. Appointment scheduling will be available through March 20, by calling 630-743-4500 during regular business hours. Appointments are limited and will be available on first-come first-served basis.

Appointments will last from one to two hours. A parent or legal guardian of the child must be present at all times during the event; guardians must provide proper documentation to confirm their legal authority to make healthcare decisions for the patient.