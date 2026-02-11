Downers Grove North routs Downers Grove South to WSC crossover title: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Basketball
Downers Grove North 55, Downers Grove South 23
The Trojans (27-2) rolled to their 13th straight win to capture the West Suburban Conference crossover championship at Willowbrook.
Boys Basketball
Downers Grove North 54, Taft 44
The Trojans earned the nonconference win.
Plainfield East 63, Downers Grove South 62
The Mustangs had their 11-game winning streak snapped.
St. Francis 63, Hinsdale Central 46
Benjamin Whorlow scored 16 points, Johnny Shannon added 14 and Carter Clark 13 for the Spartans.
IC Catholic Prep 72, St. Edward 41
Josh Shaw scored 13 points and Noah Valadez and Alex Simkowski 10 each for the Knights.