Downers Grove North routs Downers Grove South to WSC crossover title: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Downers Grove North's girls basketball team celebrates after winning the West Suburban Conference crossover championship.

Downers Grove North's girls basketball team celebrates after winning the West Suburban Conference crossover championship. (Photo provided by Willowbrook )

By Joshua Welge

Girls Basketball

Downers Grove North 55, Downers Grove South 23

The Trojans (27-2) rolled to their 13th straight win to capture the West Suburban Conference crossover championship at Willowbrook.

Boys Basketball

Downers Grove North 54, Taft 44

The Trojans earned the nonconference win.

Plainfield East 63, Downers Grove South 62

The Mustangs had their 11-game winning streak snapped.

St. Francis 63, Hinsdale Central 46

Benjamin Whorlow scored 16 points, Johnny Shannon added 14 and Carter Clark 13 for the Spartans.

IC Catholic Prep 72, St. Edward 41

Josh Shaw scored 13 points and Noah Valadez and Alex Simkowski 10 each for the Knights.

