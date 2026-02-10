Midwestern University physician to chair Illinois State Medical Board

Dr. James MacKenzie, D.O., director of clinical education relationship management at Midwestern University, has been appointed chairman of the Illinois State Medical Board.

MacKenzie, a child and adolescent psychiatrist and longtime advocate for collaborative mental healthcare, was elected chairman by fellow board members.

The Illinois State Medical Board plays a vital role in protecting the public by reviewing physician licensure applications, overseeing professional standards and addressing violations of the Illinois Medical Practice Act.

MacKenzie’s appointment also highlights Midwestern University’s strong representation on the Illinois State Medical Board. Dr. Thomas Boyle, D.O., dean of the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, also serves on the board and recently completed a term as vice-chairman

A graduate of Kansas City University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, MacKenzie began his career at Loyola University Medical Center and completed a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at Northwestern University/Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

He has spent much of his career as an emergency room child psychiatrist at Lurie Children’s Hospital, working closely with pediatricians across the Chicago area.

In addition to his clinical roles, MacKenzie has been an influential voice in healthcare policy. He helped lead the development of Illinois legislation requiring both Medicaid and private insurers to reimburse primary care providers for collaborating with psychiatrists, the first law in the nation to include public insurance alongside private coverage for this model of care. He is a former president of the Illinois Psychiatric Society.

At Midwestern University, MacKenzie leads the University’s clinical training programs and partnerships. He oversees the quality of clinical education, supports curriculum planning and student competency assessment, and works closely with faculty and preceptors to ensure students receive rigorous, evidence-based training.

He also manages the university’s relationships with hospitals, clinics, and community partners, helping to expand and maintain high-quality clinical rotation sites while ensuring programs meet accreditation and compliance standards.