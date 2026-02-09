Chicago man accused of possessing illegally modified, loaded handgun in Burr Ridge: prosecutors

A Chicago man allegedly in possession of a loaded gun altered to fire in fully automatic mode will remain in jail until his March court appearance.

A motion was granted Saturday to deny pre-trial release for Dauveyae White, 18, of the 4300 block of W. Haddon Avenue, who is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon–machine gun, a Class X felony, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 5:58 a.m. Feb. 6, Burr Ridge police received a call regarding suspicious activity involving a silver sedan with a missing hubcap near 15W700 South Frontage Road, authorities said.

Police in the area spotted a matching the description driving on South Frontage Road and pulled it over near County Line Road and Interstate 55.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as an Uber driver and two occupants in the backseat, one of which was identified as White.

When officers told White he had an outstanding arrest warrant, he allegedly became combative and attempted to reach for his waistband as if to retrieve something, according to the release.

Following a brief struggle with police, White was detained. When searching White, officers allegedly found a loaded 9mm Glock 19 X firearm with one bullet in the chamber and a 30-round extended magazine, according to the release.

The weapon also had a switch that makes it capable of firing fully automatic. The weapon also had two different serial numbers, one on the slide that was different from the one on the frame, according to the release.

“The allegation that Mr. White unlawfully possessed an extremely dangerous, fully loaded gun with a 30-round magazine capable of firing as a machine gun, is outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Illegally modified firearms are a danger to society, and anyone alleged to be in possession of an illegally modified firearm in DuPage County will quickly find themselves charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Anytime an illegal firearm, especially one modified to fire automatically, is encountered, the risk to officers and the public increases exponentially,” Burr Ridge Chief of Police Marc Loftus said in the release. “The actions taken in this case prevented a hazardous situation from escalating further and helped keep our community safe.”

White’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 2.