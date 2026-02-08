Angie Manlapaz wins Willowbrook wrestling’s first regional title: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Wrestling

Glenbard West Regional

Willowbrook sophomore Angie Manlapaz won the 115-pound bracket to become the first regional champion in program history, leading sectional qualifiers from the Glenbard West Regional.

Schaumburg won the team title with Conant second.

Other regional champions were Glenbard East’s Karla Sarabia at 100, Glenbard East’s Nadiia Shymkiv at 105, Glenbard West’s Karolina Konopka at 120 and Glenbard East’s Maria Green at 140,

Boys Basketball

York 47, Libertyville 41

Joseph Lubbe scored 17 points and Hunter Stepanich 11 for the Dukes (24-4).

Downers Grove South 72, Hinsdale Central 64

The Mustangs (20-5) won their 11th straight game.

Downers Grove North 58, Sherrard 55

The Trojans won the game in East Moline.

Oak Lawn 70, Riverside-Brookfield 64

Cameron Mercer scored 27 points for the Bulldogs (20-6), who had their 12-game winning streak snapped.

Timothy Christian 72, IC Catholic Prep 53

The Trojans won the crosstown game.

St. Viator 37, Hinsdale South 18

Noah Therapos had six points and four rebounds for the Hornets.

Girls Basketball

Downers Grove North 57, Lincoln-Way West 51

The Lady Trojans (26-2) won their 12th straight game.

Nazareth 65, Marist 42

Sophia Towne had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Lyla Shelton scored 16 points and Stella Sakalas had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Nazareth (25-3, 10-1 East Suburban Catholic Conference).