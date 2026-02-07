Sam Walton, Glenbard East slams Glenbard South

Glenbard East's Sam Walton, right, blocks a shot by Glenbard South's Mason Fort during Friday’s game in Lombard. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Early in the first quarter Friday night in Lombard, Glenbard East’s Sam Walton soared to the hoop.

With his sights set on a backboard-shaking jam, however, Walton missed the throw-down.

Later in the opening frame, with the Rams holding a four-point lead over visiting Glenbard South, senior guard Danny Snyder found Walton in transition.

This time, the 6-foot-6 senior nearly blew the roof off of a jam-packed gym, slamming home a monstrous flush.

The ensuing momentum, and avalanche of noise from an ecstatic Rams’ student section, never faded for East (23-3, 10-1), which cruised to a 72-43 Upstate Eight Conference victory over South (18-8, 6-4).

With the victory, East clinched a 3-0 season sweep of its rival.

“It’s so fun,” Walton said. “I’ve been waiting to (dunk against) South.”

Glenbard East's Danny Snyder, right, makes a move to the basket against Glenbard South's PJ Lehr during Friday’s game in Lombard. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

A perfectly executed half-court set opened the contest for East, with Keenan House finding a slicing Walton for an easy two.

Walton stuffed the stat sheet for the Rams, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, a steal and four crushing blocks.

Immediately following the game’s initial score, East forced a Raiders’ turnover, one of many caused by suffocating pressure from the home team.

Despite rally efforts from the visitors, a relentless second quarter saw the Rams’ lead balloon to 18 at the break.

Following East’s first loss in over a month Tuesday night at Riverside-Brookfield, coach Eric Kelly praised his team’s resilience.

“We said the sign of a good team is not how you handle the winning, but how you handle the losing,” Kelly said. “So, we came out, put an emphasis on the defensive end (and) got the ball inside. Obviously, we had a great crowd and a great turnout.”

Double-digit scoring efforts from House (13 points), senior guard Michael Nee (11 points), forward Jacob Marynowski (14 points), alongside Walton’s 14 paved the way for East. Marynowski added seven boards to his total.

Glenbard South's PJ Lehr celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during Friday’s game at Glenbard East. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

For the Raiders, Amir Jackson, Will Sieck and Sean Reese scored 11, nine and eight points, respectively.

“Those guys are really good,” said Glenbard South coach Jason Mead. “It’s not fun to have to play them three times a year.”

As time wound down in the fourth, Rams junior Colton Schmidt converted a pair of layups, much to the delight of a dedicated student section for Glenbard East, which brought juice from the bleachers for all 32 minutes.

Each squad will get Ridgewood next. South hosts the Rebels on Wednesday night, while East concludes their regular season in Norridge Friday evening.