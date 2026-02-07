Grant Smith’s 32 points power Lyons past Glenbard West: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Lyons 63, Glenbard West 59

Grant Smith scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Nate Woods had 14 points and nine rebounds and Owen Carroll scored 10 points for the Lions (18-6, 8-1 West Suburban Silver). Josh Abushanab scored 18 points, Jacob Harvanek 13 and Bennett Kammes 13 for the Hilltoppers (10-14, 6-3).

St. Francis 46, Fenwick 44

Benjamin Whorlow scored 15 points and Jack Shannon 11 for the Spartans (10-12, 1-6) in a thriller in Wheaton.

Riverside-Brookfield 53, Fenton 21

Cameron Mercer scored 24 points and Noah VanTholen added eight as the Bulldogs (20-5, 10-1 Upstate Eight) won their 12th straight.

Benet 59, Notre Dame 36

The Redwings (26-1, 6-0) rolled at home.

Providence 50, IC Catholic Prep 40

The Knights dropped to 14-12 with the road loss.

Leyden 79, Willowbrook 71

OJ Powell had 27 points and 17 rebounds for the Warriors (9-19, 2-7 West Suburban Gold) in the loss.

Hinsdale Central 40, Downers Grove North 36

The Red Devils edged the Trojans in the West Suburban Silver.

Girls Basketball

Lyons 65, Glenbard West 47

Gwen Smith poured in 26 points, Sydney Munson added 15 points and Sinclair Zieba 10 for the Lions. Mya Austin scored 19 points and Ellie Noble 11 for the Hilltoppers.