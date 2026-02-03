Downers Grove Park District director receives prestigious award

Bill McAdam, (seated, center), executive director of the Downers Grove Park District, was honored with the Robert Artz Lifetime Achievement Award by the Illinois Park and Recreation Association. McAdam is joined by member of the Downers Grove Park District board. (Courtesy of the Downers Grove Park District)

Bill McAdam, executive director of the Downers Grove Park District, was honored with the Robert Artz Lifetime Achievement Award by the Illinois Park and Recreation Association (IPRA) during the IAPD/IPRA Soaring to New Heights Conference.

The award is one of the IPRA’s highest honors, recognizing individuals whose careers reflect outstanding leadership, dedication and lasting impact on the park and recreation profession. The award commemorates the legacy of Robert Artz, a visionary leader whose service strengthened Illinois’ park district system and advanced the national leisure movement.

With a distinguished career spanning more than 35 years, McAdam has left an enduring mark on communities across Illinois through his visionary leadership, commitment to land conservation and mentorship of future professionals, according to a park district news release.

Throughout his career, he has been directly responsible for securing more than 500 acres of public land, creating accessible spaces that promote recreation, environmental stewardship and community connection.

At the Downers Grove Park District, McAdam has played a pivotal role in the creation and expansion of several community spaces, including Gelwicks Park, Lyman Woods, McCollum Park and Doerhoefer Park.

“Bill’s impact on Downers Grove and communities across Illinois is extraordinary,” Craig Lundt, president of the Downers Grove Park District Board of Commissioners, said in the release. “His leadership has shaped not only our parks and facilities, but also the culture of excellence and service that defines our district. This recognition reflects decades of dedication, integrity and a genuine passion for improving the lives of others.”

McAdam’s influence extends well beyond his home district. He has served the profession through numerous leadership roles, including IPRA board chairman, member of the Illinois Parks and Recreation Foundation Board of Trustees and long-time contributor to accreditation and professional standards initiatives.

A four-time ProConnect mentor and CAPRA-certified reviewer, he has consistently elevated the profession by mentoring emerging leaders and advocating for excellence and accountability.

In addition to his professional leadership, McAdam has remained deeply committed to public service. Since 2014, he has served as a commissioner for the Lemont Park District—where his career began as a teenage lifeguard—eventually becoming board president. During his tenure, he has helped guide significant land acquisition efforts, park development projects, inclusive recreation initiatives and a successful $17 million referendum approved by voters with overwhelming support.

A strong advocate for inclusion and accessibility, McAdam has been actively involved with South East Association for Special Parks And Recreation (SEASPAR) since 2012 and was instrumental in the development of the Downers Grove Park District’s first inclusive playground at Constitution Park, as well as expanded special recreation programming in Lemont.