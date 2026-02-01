Montini dominates Class 3A Naperville North Regional

Mikey Malizzio of Montini wrestles Michael Arredondo of Naperville North at 132-pounds during the IHSA Class 3A Boys Regional Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 in Naperville at Naperville North High School. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Montini senior Kam Luif is happy to be back on the wrestling mat.

The Broncos, including first-year coach Sal Annoreno, are also thrilled to see Luif back to his old self.

After sitting out most of the season due to a knee injury, Luif kicked off the postseason by winning the 144-pound class at Saturday’s Class 3A Naperville North Regional.

Overall, the Broncos dominated the eight-team regional, finishing in first place with 235.5 points to outlast Naperville Central (199 points), Naperville North (144.5) and Lyons (107.5).

Luif (15-2) showed off his skills with an impressive display at the regional, capping off the weekend by winning his class. Luif said he missed two months of the season because of his knee injury, but he’s ready to attack the postseason in search of his second straight state title after winning at 138 pounds in Class 2A last season.

“My season has gone pretty consistent, just been in the room training,” Luif said. “This is my first time out competing again, so happy to do well. I had an injury that kept me out pretty much until last week. It was really hard to sit out. I love wrestling and missed the sport.”

Vince Bern of Naperville Central wrestles Jesse Nunez-Garcia of Lyons at 150-pounds during the IHSA Class 3A Boys Regional Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 in Naperville at Naperville North High School. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

At 120 points, Montini junior Allen Woo (35-8) had an easy weekend in his quest for a third straight state title, this time attempting to win his first 3A state title. Wood easily won his regional bracket to build momentum for next weekend.

“I thought I did pretty well, but I had a short day,” Woo said. “It was pretty nice. It’s a long process to state, so I was focused on my mindset. I’m excited for state.”

Montini junior Bobby Ruscitti (40-0) stayed perfect on the season by earning a hard-fought 11-8 overtime decision against Glenbard East’s Ismael Chaidez (33-5). Ruscitti defeated Chaidez for the second time this season.

“I faced (Ismael) before about a month ago and it was a tough match too,” Ruscitti said. “It was a good test again. I just took it one point at a time and that I can score on anyone, so matter of how many points I could score.”

Montini junior Mikey Malizzio made a big statement on Saturday after suffering some tough losses against a difficult schedule in the regular season. Malizzio (32-10) had no issues winning the 132 title, cruising to a 17-1 tech fall victory over Naperville North’s Michael Arredondo.

“I just got my offensive attacks going,” Malizzio said. “I had to keep moving on my feet. My season has been going up and down, a lot of tough tournaments and had some tough losses. I have to have more offense and shots.”

Lyons senior Griff Powell showed why he’s one of the top wrestlers in the state, overpowering the competition in the 138-pound class to claim a regional title. Powell, an Illinois recruit, knocked off Naperville Central’s Jacob Cochran via a tech fall (23-7) in the final.

“My objective today was to have fun,” Powell said. “The whole season led up to this point. I just tried to score as many points as possible and just have fun.”

The 150-pound class broke up Montini’s run of titles, as Naperville Central senior Vince Bern (37-10) earned a 19-4 win over Lyons sophomore Jesse Nunez-Garcia.

“I changed my mentality from the prior weeks and that helped me today,” Bern said. “I felt I was pretty solid after fixing some stuff in practice, like getting to my attacks and shots. I’ve had some ups and downs this season but right now, it’s on an up and I’m getting ready for sectionals.”

Naperville Central sophomore Reid Balis had a strong performance to set the stage for a promising future. Balis (36-11) defeated Naperville North junior Timothy Garmon (13-2) via a 9-4 decision.

“I’m really happy and excited for next week,” Balis said. “I feel like I kept the pressure really well and I had a lot of energy in my gas tank. I have to get to my attacks better and work on the bottom position more.”

Montini senior Santino Tenuta, a three-sport standout, kept his quest for the state title at 165 pound on track by winning his weight class via an injury default from Lyons senior Cornell Fennessee. Tenuta (21-6) said he’s driven for a state title after placing second last season.

“It’s good to advance to sectionals after a late start because of football,” Tenuta said. “I feel way better now than I did last year, just wrestling and learning from everyone. We have a great (wrestling) room and I’m pushed every day and feel way better shape. Getting second place at state last year still hurts. I’ve been training hard for state.”

Montini senior AJ Tack (28-10) defeated Naperville Central junior Nicolas Olvera (38-9) 19-3 at 175 pounds.

“I felt good today getting on my attacks and overcoming a first match that was shaky,” Tack said. “It was a solid match and finished strong. I had a rough start after getting injured in the first couple weeks of the season. I just want to win a state championship.”

At 190, Naperville Central senior Paul Peradotti (41-4) gave himself a jolt of confidence by knocking off Glenbard East’s Orlando Hoye in the championship via a 13-2 major decision.

“I just had get out of my own head after being in my own head all week,” Peradotti said. “I had to fight through it, which is what wrestling is all about. I’ve grown a lot this season but mentally had the same attitude all four years. Today was about satisfaction and knowing I can achieve my goal. I’ve worked so hard and am looking to make it to state for the first time.”

Naperville North senior Tavfik Ibragimov (32-1) showed his delight to be wrestling on his home mat by pulling out a 4-0 win over Montini sophomore Sam Swais in the 215 final.

“I came off a sickness in the conference week and just about recovery and getting back into it,” Ibragimov said. “I’m happy to win back-to-back regionals. It was a great feeling, not only to win a regional title but at home.”

Montini junior Gavin Ericson (29-10) notched the 285 title and Naperville Central sophomore Alexi Aquinaldo took home the 106 crown.

https://www.shawlocal.com/my-suburban-life/2026/02/01/montini-dominates-class-3a-naperville-north-regional/