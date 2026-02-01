Downers Grove South boys basketball wins 9th straight on buzzer-beater: Saturday Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Downers Grove South 64, West Aurora 62

Adam Flowers scored 25 points and the Mustangs (18-5) won their ninth in a row on a buzzer beater.

York 65, Maine South 36

Joseph Lubbe scored 19 points and Will O’Leary added 15 for the Dukes (22-3).

Lyons 71, Clark 52

Grant Smith had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Nate Woods added 16 points, Timmy Sloan 15 points and eight assists and Owen Carroll 10 points, four assists and four rebounds for the Lions (16-6).

Benet 74, DeSmet 50

The Redwings (25-1) rolled at the shootout at Glenbrook South.

Waukegan 74, Glenbard West 60

Finn Sheeley and Quinn Stallings each scored 15 points for the Hilltoppers (10-13).

Hinsdale South 54, Willowbrook 50

Maurice Oglesby Jr. scored 15 points and Noah Therapos 12 for the Hornets (8-16, 5-4 West Suburban Gold).

OJ Powell scored 27 points and had eight rebounds and Jaylen Griffin added 14 points for Willowbrook (9-16, 2-5) in the loss.

Hinsdale Central 64, Bartlett 50

The Red Devils (9-14) earned the nonconference win.

Boys Wrestling

Class 3A East Aurora Regional

Downers Grove South was fourth, Downers Grove North fifth and Wheaton Warrenville South sixth in the meet won by Marmion.

Downers Grove North’s Nate Olona was the regional champion at 215 pounds.

Downers Grove South sectional qualifiers included Tommy Tyson, third at 113; Tanner Stone, second at 120; Jadon Dinwiddie, second at 132; Andrew Auernhamer, third at 165; Noah Greene, third at 175; Daniel Mensah, second at 190; Chris Cali, third at 215;

Downers Grove North sectional qualifiers included Olona; Damian Garcia, third at 120; Alex Hengles, third at 138; Caden Chiarelli, third at 150; Billy Rausch, third at 157; Jack Heldson, third at 190; Colin Murphy, third at 285.

WW South sectional qualifiers included Rocco Valvano, second at 106; Matthew Lisowski, third at 126; Joey Sirmon, second at 144.

Class 3A Lane Regional

York was third in the regional won by Oak Park-River Forest.

York sectional qualifiers included Suhail Osman, third at 106; Tommy Conners, third at 126; Mike McNamara, third at 126; Charlie Brown, third at 138; Sean Campbell, third at 144; Jackson Hanselman, first at 165; Noah Blust, second at 175; Beau Walker, third at 190; and Arthur Verwoerdt, third at 285.

Class 2A Chicago Rickover Academy Regional

IC Catholic Prep, with 295 points, was the runaway winner with Fenwick (180) second.

IC Catholic regional champs included Mike Bird (106), Drew Murante (113), Kannon Judycki (120), Sam Murante (126), Max Cumbee (132), Jack Hanrahan (138), Frank Nitti (144), Aiden Arnett (150), Joey Pontrelli (157), Brody Kelly (175), Foley Calcagno (190) and Anthony Sebastian (285).

Class 2A Glenbard South Regional

Riverside-Brookfield won the regional championship, Hinsdale South was second, Glenbard South was fourth and Nazareth seventh.

R-B sectional qualifiers included Riley Cavaliere, first at 106; Jayden Tulian, second at 126; Izaiah Gonzalez, first at 132; Tony Lombardo, first at 138; Aiden Veltman, third at 150; Nick O’Connor, first at 175; Gerald Evans, second at 190; Joe Alberts, third at 215

Hinsdale South sectional qualifiers included Tristan Hernandez, third at 106; Alexander Schuetz, first at 120; Owen Miller, third at 138; Jason Jude III, second at 144; Noah Koehler, first at 157; Benjamin Miller, first at 190; Jonathan Mansker, first at 215;

Glenbard South sectional qualifiers included Jin Tai, first at 144; Ruben Kasman, second at 150; Anthony Kinney, first at 165; Ambrose Davis, first at

Nazareth sectional qualifiers included Emilio Fortiz, third at 113; Richie Gulli, second at 120; Alek Ramos, first at 126; Joaquin Fortiz, third at 132.

Girls Basketball

Glenbard West 63, St. Francis 41

The Hilltoppers rolled to the nonconference win in Glen Ellyn.