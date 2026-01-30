York, led by repeat all-around champ Melania Veselovsky, wins first outright WSC Silver title since 1988

While York junior girls gymnast Melania Veselovsky defended her all-around title at the West Suburban Conference Silver Division Meet Thursday, the Dukes accomplished something for the first time since 1988.

York captured an outright overall championship by winning the Silver Meet in its home gym with 137.95 points. Glenbard West was second (135.70), followed by Hinsdale Central (133.675), Oak Park-River Forest (132.05) and Lyons Township (129.425).

Veselovsky (37.025) and Glenbard West sophomore Nicole Sienkiewicz (36.625) finished 1-2 in all-around for the second year in a row.

Veselosky also won the uneven parallel bars (9.45) and floor exercise (9.2). Sienkiewicz won vault for the second straight year (9.225) and York sophomore Lily Zmrhal and Hinsdale Central freshman Hailey Wiseman shared first on balance beam (9.3). In 2025, Veselovsky and Sienkiewicz shared the floor title.

The overall Silver title is determined by one point for each dual victory and each team beaten at the Silver Meet. York (4-1 in duals) and Glenbard West (2-1-1) and Oak Park-River Forest (2-1-1), which tied in their dual, all could have won the overall title outright by winning Thursday.

In 2024, Veselovsky’s freshman season, York shared the overall title with Glenbard West by winning the Silver Meet.

The Hilltoppers had won or shared the last 10 overall Silver titles – the longest streak in WSC/WSC Silver history by any program dating back to 1972.

Veselovsky also was second on vault (9.1) and third on beam (9.25). Sienkiewicz was second on uneven bars (9.3) and floor (9.025).

Taking third were York junior Maggie Munoz (8.7 on uneven bars) and Glenbard West sophomore Cathlea Ben (8.9 on vault),