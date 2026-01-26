Nazareth’s student literary magazine wins award

“Goulash,” Nazareth Academy’s student literary magazine produced by the school’s Writers’ Society, has been recognized with an Excellent Magazine distinction by the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE). (Courtesy Nazareth Academy)

“Goulash,” Nazareth Academy’s student literary magazine produced by the school’s Writers’ Society, has been recognized with an Excellent Magazine distinction by the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE).

In 2025, schools in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and six countries nominated 456 student magazines. Magazines from middle school, high school and higher education were welcomed for the contest.

Writers’ Society is a Nazareth Academy club for students who love to write creatively in an encouraging and judgement-free atmosphere. In addition to writing in their weekly meetings, twice a year they invite all students to submit writing, artwork and photography.

The spring 2025 issue was the first that Nazareth submitted for judging. The faculty advisor was Jeanne Paliatka. The student editors were Iris Nelson of Brookfield and Roxanne Stasch of Lemont.