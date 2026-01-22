Tollway to increase Zero Weather Road Patrols during Arctic blast

The Illinois Tollway is deploying around-the-clock Zero Weather Road Patrols to more quickly locate and aid drivers who need roadside assistance during the frigid temperatures and sub-zero windchills expected to continue across Northern Illinois through Monday.

Drivers who experience mechanical problems or are stranded along the tollway system during the dangerously cold weather should dial *999 for roadside assistance and remain inside their vehicles until help arrives, according to an Illinois Tollway news release.

To reach drivers more rapidly during the severe cold weather affecting the region, the tollway operates dedicated Zero Weather Road Patrols to search for stranded drivers and respond more quickly to calls for assistance.

Drivers calling *999 will obtain rapid assistance any time of the day or night from Zero Weather Road Patrols, Tollway Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P.) trucks or tollway roadway maintenance crews.

Zero Weather Road Patrols

The Illinois Tollway typically operates 24-hour Zero Weather Road Patrols whenever temperatures or sustained wind chills fall below zero degrees to bolster the roadway assistance already provided by Tollway Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P.) trucks.

A minimum of 12 Zero Weather Road Patrols will operate throughout the day and night, including weekends, providing an extra layer of safety to customers. Tollway H.E.L.P. trucks will continue to run from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Zero Weather Road Patrols consist of crew cab trucks equipped with arrow boards for directing traffic around accidents or stranded vehicles and accommodate passengers if motorists need to be transported to a tollway maintenance garage, toll plaza or tollway oasis while service is obtained.

Winter Weather Travel Tips

The tollway offers the following travel tips to keep safe during dangerously cold weather: