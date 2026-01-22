Emergency warming centers open across DuPage County during Arctic blast

The Downers Grove Main Street train station will serve as an emergency warming throughout the night. It's one of several warming centers located across DuPage County (Alex Soulier)

As Northern Illinois braces for one of the coldest stretches of the winter as an Extreme Cold Warning takes effect late Thursday night, emergency warming centers across DuPage County are open to provide shelter for those in need.

Libraries, police stations, train stations and park district facilities across the county will serve as extreme cold warming centers as the region deals with a blast of Arctic temperatures and blistering wind.

Visit 211 of DuPage County for a list of warming centers including addresses and other contact information.