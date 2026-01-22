Downers Grove District 58 schools closed Friday. Students to have e-learning day

Due to extreme weather conditions, all Downers Grove Grade School District 58 schools will be closed on, Friday, Jan. 23, and students will have an e-learning day.

“As eager as we are to keep kids in school, the safety of our students and staff must be our top priority,” the district said in a statement. “The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Cold Warning and forecasts windchill temperatures of -30 to -40 for our community tomorrow. As such, it is too dangerous for children to walk to school or wait for a bus. Additionally, at these extreme temperatures, buses and other critical pieces of equipment become unreliable.”

Students will receive communication from their teachers and/or schools on how and when to connect and engage in e-learning. Families may also view the District 58 E-Learning Plan online.

Families and staff can learn more about how District 58 makes weather-related closure decisions at https://www.dg58.org/family-resources/winter.

Additionally, Community High School District 99 schools and administrative offices will be closed on Friday and students will follow the e-learning schedule.

After-school clubs, activities and practices are canceled on Jan. 23; however, competitions and performances will continue as scheduled.