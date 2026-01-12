Influenza cases on the rise in DuPage County: health department

The DuPage County Health Department is urging residents to take precautions as respiratory illnesses are on the rise.

Influenza activity is high and increasing, while COVID-19 and RSV remain at lower levels but are trending upward, according to the latest Respiratory Illness Surveillance report.

Trending in DuPage County:

Influenza – High and increasing

COVID-19 –Moderate and increasing

RSV – Low and increasing

For the current flu season, an earlier and higher rise in emergency department visits is being observed compared to this time last year

More than 50 DuPage residents have been admitted to the intensive care unit due to flu-related illness and complications, including three deaths, with 14 intensive care admissions reported this past week, according to a DuPage County Health Department news release

“Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in DuPage County, and less than a third of our community is currently immunized and protected against influenza,” Adam Forker, executive director of the DuPage County Health Department, said in a news release. “Vaccines are the best defense against getting sick and missing work, school or family and social events, and it’s not too late to get your flu shot.”

Even though this year’s flu vaccine isn’t a perfect match for every circulating strain, it still reduces the risk of severe illness and helps keep people out of the hospital. While anyone can get the flu, older adults, young children, pregnant individuals and those with chronic health conditions are at higher risk of developing serious influenza complications, according to the release.

To learn about vaccine eligibility, view the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Immunization Recommendations for 2025-2026 Respiratory Virus Season.

With flu season usually peaking between December and February, and lasting until May, it’s not too late to get vaccinated. Flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop in the body about two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against flu illness, so getting vaccinated sooner is better for your body to build protection.