Rep. Casten calls for impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Noem

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten is calling for the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Rep. Sean Casten (D-Downers Grove) has called for impeachment proceedings against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“Under Kristi Noem’s failed leadership, the Department of Homeland Security has sanctioned the murder and baseless arrest of American citizens, endangered communities throughout Illinois and the United States, subjected human beings to shockingly inhumane conditions in the name of racism and xenophobia and denied due process to citizens and non-citizens alike,” Casten said in a statement.

“The murder of Renee Good is a tragic episode in a story of harm and destruction orchestrated by Secretary Noem and ICE that must not be tolerated anywhere.”

Good, 37, was fatally shot Wednesday in Minneapolis by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

“I support immediate Congressional action up to and including impeachment proceedings, but that alone is insufficient. The entire chain of command who have enabled a culture of murder must face justice.”

Casten on Thursday spoke on the House floor to demand that House Republicans take accountability for the tragedy in Minneapolis.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, a member of House Democratic leadership who is running for U.S, Senate, announced plans Thursday to introduce articles of impeachment against Noem.

“Secretary Kristi Noem is an incompetent leader, a disgrace to our democracy, and I am impeaching her for obstruction of justice, violation of public trust and self-dealing,” Kelly said in a statement.

“Secretary Noem wreaked havoc in the Chicagoland area, and now, her rogue ICE agents have unleashed that same destruction in Minneapolis, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good,” Kelly said.

“I told my constituents and Chicagoans that I would fight against Secretary Noem’s agenda. This is me fighting back.”

U.S. Reps. Emily Randall (D-Wash.) and Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) both said they plan to co-sponsor Kelly’s articles.

Locally, U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Delia Ramirez have indicated they support impeachment efforts.