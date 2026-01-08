Roll Call: Before the badge. A cop faces an intensive screening process before joining the force

One of the most surprising things I hear from the public – and even from elected officials – is how little they know about what it takes to become a police officer in Illinois.

There is a persistent myth that police departments hand out badges and guns after a brief interview and a cursory background check. Nothing could be further from the truth.

In reality, the hiring process for a police officer is among the most exhaustive, intrusive and professionally demanding screening processes in any field of public service.

Over the course of my career, I often was struck by how deeply departments go before trusting someone with the authority to detain, arrest and, when necessary, use force on behalf of the public. Equally important, I learned which red flags indicated that a candidate should never wear the badge.

The process begins with a detailed written application. This is not a résumé but a full disclosure document. Applicants must account for their employment history, education, criminal background, traffic citations, drug use, military service and fiscal responsibility.

In Illinois, even minor omissions can be disqualifying. A forgotten ticket or a skipped employer is not treated as a simple mistake but as a question of honesty. Integrity is the foundation of policing, and without it, the process ends quickly.

Candidates who advance must pass a written examination that measures reading comprehension, memory, judgment and decision-making. Police work is documentation-heavy and detail-driven. An officer who cannot clearly read, write and process information becomes a liability to the public and the department.

Applicants then take a physical agility test to confirm they can meet the job’s basic demands. Illinois officers must be able to pursue suspects, restrain violent individuals and respond to emergencies while carrying heavy equipment. Failure at this stage ends consideration.

Those who remain are invited to oral board interviews conducted by command staff, supervisors and, at times, outside professionals. These interviews assess judgment, communication skills, emotional control and ethical reasoning. This is where immaturity, arrogance or poor decision-making often surface. Candidates who blame others for past failures or speak casually about the use of force rarely advance.

Polygraph examinations are another critical step (not every department uses polygraphs). Although not infallible, they serve as an investigative tool for assessing consistency and credibility. Candidates are questioned about criminal behavior, drug use, theft, domestic violence and dishonesty. Many applicants self-eliminate at this stage by admitting or contradicting themselves, which requires deeper review.

Every candidate also must pass a psychological evaluation administered by a licensed psychologist experienced in law enforcement screening. The assessment evaluates impulse control, emotional stability, anger management, stress tolerance and suitability for authority.

Chiefs cannot override a failed psychological evaluation, and they should not. This safeguard alone has prevented countless poor hires.

Medical examinations and drug screening follow, ensuring that candidates meet the job’s health standards. Vision, hearing, cardiovascular health and overall fitness are evaluated.

Then comes the most revealing phase: the background investigation. This is where the real work happens. Investigators conduct exhaustive checks, including interviews with former employers, supervisors, coworkers, teachers and neighbors. Social media activity is reviewed, credit history is examined and every claim by the candidate is verified.

I have seen strong-looking applicants removed from consideration after neighbors described repeated police calls, volatile behavior or chronic instability that, though never resulting in arrest, spoke volumes about character.

Only after completing all these steps is a candidate invited to meet with the chief for a final interview. By then, few surprises remain. A conditional offer may follow, pending academy placement and final approvals. Even so, the process is not over.

In Illinois, new officers must complete the police academy and months of closely supervised field training. Probationary officers can and do lose their jobs if problems arise. The system is designed to identify bad fits early.

Despite these safeguards, failures still can occur. A tragic example came in 2024, when Sonya Massey was killed in Sangamon County. The deputy involved had worked for multiple agencies for a brief period and had a troubled history that, in hindsight, should have raised serious concerns.

The case exposed gaps in how prior employment records were reviewed and shared. It also prompted Illinois lawmakers to strengthen background-check requirements for police hiring. That reform was necessary, but it also acknowledged that warning signs had been missed.

Over the years, certain red flags have consistently led departments to pass on candidates. Dishonesty, even about small matters, is chief among them. Patterns of poor decision-making, uncontrolled anger or ego, chronic blaming of others, domestic instability, repeated police contacts, financial irresponsibility tied to integrity concerns and reckless social-media behavior all signaled trouble. The most dangerous candidates are rarely the obvious ones. They often are polished on the surface but collapse under scrutiny.

If Illinois policymakers are serious about public safety and police accountability, this is where their attention must remain. Not on slogans or reactionary legislation, nor on scapegoating officers after tragedy strikes, but on ensuring that hiring standards are consistent, thorough and protected from political pressure.

You cannot demand perfection from police while tolerating incomplete background checks or quietly encouraging departments to lower standards to fill vacancies. You cannot undermine chiefs who reject questionable candidates and then be surprised when ignored red flags become headlines.

The solutions are straightforward. Illinois must require full disclosure of prior law-enforcement employment records, protect chiefs who disqualify candidates for integrity and judgment, resist lowering standards during staffing shortages and hold police executives to professional certification and accountability standards – not just the officers they supervise.

Public safety does not improve by rushing people through the front door. It improves by having the courage to close that door to the wrong people, even when doing so is inconvenient or politically uncomfortable.

Illinois already has paid too high a price for ignored warning signs. The subsequent failure will not be blamed on the process. It will be blamed on leadership. Leadership begins before the badge is ever issued.