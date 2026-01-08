Avery Coonley School in Downers Grove names new head of school

Nancy Nassr has been appointed the new Head of School at the Avery Coonley School in Downers Grove (Sarah Minor)

Nassr was appointed following a six-month search process. Her appointment is effective July 1.

“Ms. Nassr brings a depth and breadth of experience in education that will be an outstanding asset to our beloved home on Maple Avenue,” Jennifer Reenan, chairwoman of the Avery Coonley school board, said in statement.

“We appreciate her deep understanding of and sincere commitment to Avery Coonley’s mission to provide a dynamic learning experience for gifted learners. Under her leadership, we look forward to a future defined by continued excellence and innovation in which our gifted learners are challenged, supported, and inspired to reach their fullest potential.”

Nassr is the founder of a consultancy that focuses on strategic curriculum implementation and instructional coaching for educators and recently served for four years as assistant head of school and academic dean at Lake Forest Academy.

Prior to her work at Lake Forest Academy, she was head of school and assistant head of school at the Ancona School. Before joining Ancona, Nassr was associate director of the Chicago International Charter Schools Chicago Quest School where she forged partnerships with DePaul University, the Illinois Writing Project and the Institute of Play.

After receiving her bachelor of arts in English literature and secondary education at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where she was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Nassr went on to receive a master of arts from Teachers College, Columbia University. At Columbia, she was the recipient of both the Minority Scholarship Award and the Gladys Young Uhlir and Gladys Ann Uhlir Scholarship for her exceptional academic and professional work.

“I am so profoundly honored to become Avery Coonley’s next head of school,” Nassr said in a statement. “The school’s enduring mission and the community’s abiding commitment to nurturing the whole child speak to the deeper purpose of education.

“It is evident to me that Avery Coonley is a school with a rich history rooted in progressive ideals and constructivist models, defining a unique space for gifted learners. I personally witnessed the magic of joy, wonder, and curiosity present throughout ACS. I am humbled and thrilled to become part of the ACS community.”

Nassr will replace Kirsty Montgomery, who will leave Avery Coonley at the end of the 2025-26 academic year. Montgomery will become head of school at Speyer School in New York City beginning in July.