Wheaton to hold first 2026 recycling event on Saturday

Recycle a wide variety of items at Wheaton’s monthly electronic, scrap metal, textile and more recycling events.

The first collection of 2026 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 10, at the Public Works Storage Yard, 820 W. Liberty Dr.

In addition to electronics, scrap metal and more, this event also accepts textiles. Textiles include items such as clothing, shoes and bedding — even those that are too worn for donation.

Recycling these items helps keep materials out of landfills and supports keeping Wheaton green.

There is a charge for all TVs and monitors. For a full list of accepted items and event details, visit the city’s website.