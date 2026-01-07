Empowering athletes the subject of Jan. 21 GPS Parent Series

The GPS Parent Series will present Empowering Athletes: Fostering Confidence for Peak Performance with former Division I athlete and author Kirsten Jones at noon and 7 p.m. Jan. 21, via Zoom.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for event details and the links to these webinars.

How can parents encourage their student athletes without overwhelming them? Today’s hyper-competitive youth sports provoke countless questions for well-intentioned parents.

Nationally recognized performance coach Jones will come to GPS to offer guidance parents and caregivers can use to boost their athlete’s confidence, motivation, and self-advocacy, while managing pre-competition anxiety and promoting overall balance and wellbeing.

Participants will learn how to create a supportive environment where athletes feel valued. Jones will focus on growth and a positive mindset as well as the best approaches for family conversations and goal setting. By implementing these strategies, parents can positively impact their child’s confidence, wellbeing and performance in youth sports, while also preparing them for success on and off the playing field.

Jones is a Nike executive uniquely equipped to help parents and athletes struggling with the demands of competitive youth sports. Her parenting guide, “Raising Empowered Athletes” and her podcast, “Raising Athletes” both provide grounded advice to help youth find their true strength and purpose.

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668. Continuing education credits are available.