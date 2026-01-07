Downers Grove to host open house for 39th Street Shared Use Path project Jan. 7

Downers Grove will host this open house to provide information and answer questions about the the 39th Street Shared Use Path project.

The open house will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in the gym at Highland Elementary School, 3935 Highland Ave.

As part of the Guiding DG Active Transportation Plan, 39th Street was designated as a future bicycle facility to provide an east-west connection for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The village plans to construct this connection as a shared-use path, which provides a separated area for pedestrians and bicyclists of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

The 39th Street Shared Use Path is in final design and will be constructed in summer 2026 as part of the 39th Street reconstruction and water main replacement project, from Highland Avenue to Fairview Avenue.